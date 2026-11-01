Realistic Shea Langeliers trade offers the Yankees, Cubs and Reds can make

The Athletics came into last season as a popular underdog pick, but injuries and a faulty rotation provided a swift and brutal reality check. The 2027 campaign — whenever it starts — presents an opportunity for the A's to take the next step, but only if the front office operates with aggression.

There's no shortage of offensive talent on this A's squad. The logical next step is to swap a premium bat for some help on the mound. Shea Langeliers, their 28-year-old All-Star catcher, is under club control through 2028. He's also coming off of a torn meniscus. Selling high now, before the typical wear and tear of full-time catching takes its toll, could be the wisest chess move available to the A's. Here are a couple logical destinations and trade packages.

Reds trade proposal for Shea Langeliers

Rhett Lowder - Cincinnati Reds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson is a free agent, which leaves the Cincinnati Reds wanting for a backstop. Langeliers comes with two years of club control, with the possibility of a shortened 2027 campaign. That adds a layer of risk for the small-market Reds, who probably aren't keen on extending Langeliers.

Then again, Cincinnati entered last season hoping to build on a 2025 Wild Card appearance, only to flop due to insurmountable injuries and a handful of free agency misfires. The core of this roster is still good enough to compete in the NL Central, however, and there's a mounting pressure to maximize a finite window with Elly De La Cruz.

The Reds add Langeliers' monster power tool — with 23 home runs and an .802 OPS in 106 games last season — and give the lineup that second pillar it lacks.

The A's, meanwhile, take a leap of faith on 24-year-old Rhett Lowder. Cincinnati's former top pitching prospect, Lowder disappointed in his first full MLB season, putting up a 5.74 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 133.1 innings. There is much for Lowder to improve, but the talent is undeniable. He immediately becomes the highest-upside pitcher in the A's clubhouse. Add in Cincy's current No. 1 prospect, 20-year-old catcher Alfredo Duno, and the A's have a Langeliers successor they can feel good about.

Cubs trade proposal for Shea Langeliers

Ben Brown - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs ought to feel a certain type of way about Milwaukee winning a World Series. Seldom has there been more pressure to deliver a championship on the North Side, which is saying something; the Cubs are a historic organization, with a long history of disappointment. Langeliers would replace Carson Kelly, an outgoing free agent. He'd strengthen a lineup that already includes Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman and Michael Busch.

In addition to Kelly, the Cubs could possibly lose both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ — two major bats in the middle of their order — to free agency. Langeliers bolsters what is already a strong lineup on paper, helping Chicago to stave off a major offensive decline.

The A's target 27-year-old Ben Brown, who's under club control through 2030. The hard-throwing righty appeared to turn a corner this season, with a 1.85 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68.0 innings, until his third MLB campaign was cut short by a stress fracture in his neck. All signs point to Brown being a full go for 2027, however, and he's talented enough to become a pillar of the A's rotation. Owen Ayers, a 25-year-old catcher and Chicago's No. 2 prospect, can immediately replace Langeliers behind home plate.

Yankees trade proposal for Shea Langeliers

Carlos Lagrange - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees were connected to names like Adley Rutschman, Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline. Similar opportunities will manifest this offseason; Jeffers is a free agent and Goodman could end up right back in trade rumors. That said, Langeliers is perhaps the best option of all. He's a proven top-of-order bat who can provide some right-handed thump to a Yankees lineup that skews left-handed.

Unlike Cincinnati and Chicago, the Yankees don't really have a top prospect who can replace Langeliers. So instead, the A's take on former top prospect Austin Wells, who has dominated catcher reps in the Bronx since 2024. Last season was abysmal from an offensive standpoint, but Wells is a brilliant game manager behind the plate — and he was quietly one of their best performers in an abbreviated postseason run, planting the seeds for a 2027 turnaround.

In addition to Wells, the A's acquire two top pitching prospects from the Yankees system: 23-year-old Carlos Lagrange and 24-year-old Ben Hess, both right-handers. Lagrange's ascent was sidetracked by injuries last season, and his viability as a starter has subsequently come into question. In terms of pure talent, however, he's one of the most exciting arms in minor league baseball. Lagrange can consistently blow past 100 MPH on the radar gun, with a nasty sweeper and changeup to mix in. At worst, he adds a high-leverage arm to the bullpen in Sacramento. Hess cannot match Lagrange's ceiling, and he comes with injury concerns of his own, but the stuff is great and he's built like a tank.