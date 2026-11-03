These 3 ludicrous Dodgers moves could throw MLB back into purgatory

All the fear that the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers had positioned themselves to win the next 10 World Series championships was quelled in this past postseason.

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Dodgers in four games in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers then beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to win the franchise’s first-ever World Series title.

Yet the Dodgers still loom large over the sport. They won the World Series in 2024 and 2025, and oddsmakers have installed the Dodgers as the favorites to win it all in 2027.

The scary part for the other 29 teams is that the Dodgers could easily make three bold moves this offseason that would make them prohibitive favorites whenever the game’s labor troubles end and the 2027 season begins.

Re-sign Tarik Skubal as a free agent

The Dodgers won the Skubal sweepstakes at the trade deadline when they acquired the two-time Cy Young winner from the Detroit Tigers. The Brewers came close to landing Skubal, and the Rays also talked with the Tigers, but neither franchise has the resources to enter a free-agent bidding war for the left-hander.

Conversely, the Dodgers can afford any player. By all accounts, the Dodgers enjoyed having Skubal in their organization, and he liked playing in Los Angeles. Skubal is said to want to be baseball’s first $400 million pitcher. The Dodgers could make it happen with a 10-year contract.

Trade with Padres for Mason Miller

San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers have two high-priced relievers in left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Edwin Diaz, but they are short in the bullpen. Trading with the San Diego Padres for All-Star closer Mason Miller would turn the Dodgers’ biggest weakness into a strength.

Miller is not eligible for free agency until 2029, so the Padres would drive a hard bargain. However, the Dodgers could offer outfield prospect Josue De Paula in a deal. Baseball America ranks him as the sport’s No. 4 prospect.

De Paula is penciled in as the starting left fielder for 2027 as the Dodgers would like to move on from Teoscar Hernandez, who is entering the final year of his contract. The desire to still replace Hernandez after trading De Paula sets up the Dodgers’ last move.

Sign Seiya Suzuki as a free agent

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers could upgrade in left field by signing Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $125-million contract with $40 million deferred to reduce the competitive balance tax hit — or whatever system is in place once a new collective bargaining agreement is agreed upon.

Suzuki is 32, and signing a player that age to a five-year deal carries risk. However, Suzuki is still a productive hitter and greatly improved his defense last season in his fourth MLB season with the Chicago Cubs after starring in Japan;s Nippon Professional Baseball. He'll have plenty of suitors this offseason and for good reason.

If it doesn’t work out, well, it was only money, and the Dodgers have plenty of it.