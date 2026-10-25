These 4 Dodgers won't survive an MLB lockout

The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept out of the NLCS by the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in stunning fashion. That brought their dynastic run to a screeching halt — and set up a few complicated decisions for Andrew Friedman and the front office.

MLB faces a lockout this offseason. While the players will fight hard against a salary cap, there's a nonzero chance the Dodgers face more financial restrictions and penalties than ever before come 2027. And even if the players' union has its way, Los Angeles has reached a crossroads with several overpaid veterans who will provide diminishing returns moving forward. These Dodgers may not survive a lockout.

OF Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernández has been a postseason hero and a fan favorite, but his Dodgers tenure could come to an unceremonious end this winter. Hernández has regressed dramatically since his All-Star appearance in 2024; there's no easy way to sugarcoat it. He still cranked 16 home runs with a .759 OPS this past season, but Hernández's swing-and-miss issues were as grave as ever. He's also a huge defensive liability in right field.

The stars are aligned for a Hernández trade this offseason. He's due $23.1 million in 2027, the final guaranteed year on his current contract (he has a $6.5 million buyout for 2028). The Dodgers also need to clear space for top prospect Josue De Paula, who shined down the stretch. L.A.'s decision to ride with Hernández over De Paula in the playoffs drew ample criticism. Other flashy prospects, like James Tibbs III, Mike Sirota and Eduardo Quintero, will also be gunning for outfield reps in 2027.

Plenty of teams are looking for right-handed thump. Hernández's flaws are magnified in an uber-talented Dodgers lineup, where perfection is the expectation. On a less talented team, there's a good chance his bat can stand out more.

RHP Brock Stewart

Brock Stewart - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired via trade midway through 2025, Brock Stewart thrived in limited appearances last season. He put up a 2.70 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 26.2 innings, with 25 punch-outs. That sets the 35-year-old up for a lucrative final year of contract arbitration. It won't be a number that spooks L.A. necessarily, but the Dodgers need to lay out a multi-year plan. Their bullpen is already much too expensive relative to the on-field results; Stewart's future clearly lies elsewhere.

Even as he ages out of his prime, a strong high-leverage reliever like Stewart should command a robust trade market. As the Dodgers prepare to graduate (or trade) several prospects, the front office will surely be proactive when it comes to restocking the farm system. Los Angeles can let free agents like Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Kris Bubic walk without a new deal; in terms of trade candidates, however, Stewart easily tops the list.

RHP Edwin Díaz

Edwin Díaz - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Dodgers want to be more ambitious with their cost cuts, Edwin Díaz is a logical trade candidate. This probably falls in the "improbable" bucket, as Díaz's contract will be prohibitive for a lot of teams. He's due $23 million in each of the next two seasons, with a $6.5 million club option in 2029. On the other hand, Díaz's surface-level numbers last season don't tell the full story.

His 8.68 ERA in 18.2 innings paints a picture of struggles amid injuries, but Díaz hit his stride down the stretch when L.A. needed him most. The three-time All-Star delivered five strikeouts in 6.0 innings in the playoffs, with only one earned run allowed (1.50 ERA). Díaz has one of the most bulletproof résumés in MLB when it comes to high-leverage relievers, and plenty of contenders would love a top-five closer. That's what Díaz is at full strength.

Given the short-term nature of his contract, perhaps L.A. can find a taker. Los Angeles already has Tanner Scott as a high-priced closer, while Edgardo Henriquez, Bobby Miller, Justin Wrobleski and Emmet Sheehan represent younger, controllable options. Not all of L.A.'s younger arms can fit in the rotation, so there's a chance for multiple converted starters to dominate out of the 'pen.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A slight cheat, but the impending lockout could significantly complicate L.A.'s attempts to re-sign Tarik Skubal. He's going to land an eight- or nine-year deal, paying him all the way through his late 30s. For a team with so much money (and deferred money) tied up for the infinite future, paying Skubal a historic contract — both in terms of value and length — becomes a daunting proposition. That's especially true if Skubal tries to stay ahead of the lockout, not knowing what cap limitations await on the other side. Even if Skubal waits, L.A. has the recognize the pattern of regression happening with other older stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and even Shohei Ohtani.

So don't be shocked if another team comes with an offer Skubal simply can't pass up — and that L.A. simply does not feel comfortable matching. The New York Mets are the most obvious alternative to L.A. from a financial standpoint, but the Toronto Blue Jays lurk as a dark horse. The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and even perhaps the Detroit Tigers bear mentioning, too.