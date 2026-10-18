These four Teoscar Hernandez trades would have Dodgers fans everywhere rejoicing

Teoscar Hernandez’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be over.

Hernandez is 34 and has one year remaining on a three-year, $66 million contract that includes team/vesting options for 2028 and 2029. The right-handed hitter showed signs of aging this year, especially in the postseason, as the Dodgers’ two-year reign as World Series champions ended Thursday when the Milwaukee Brewers swept them in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers need to open a spot in the lineup in 2027, if a season happens, for top outfield prospect Josue De Paula. Hernandez is the logical player to be traded to clear a path in left field and free up some roster (and payroll) flexibility.

Of course, other teams know all of that, meaning L.A. likely won't get a significant player in return.

“I think the best you do in this case is maybe get salary relief and a depth starter or a low-leverage bullpen arm,” an executive from a rival MLB team said anonymously so he could speak freely. Talent evaluators from two other organizations concurred.

Still, there just aren't very many right-handed bats with his kind of power that figure to be available this offseason, and plenty of teams in need. Here are three potential trade scenarios involving Hernandez that could allow the Dodgers to seamlessly pivot.

This Dodgers-Phillies mock trade for Teoscar Hernandez would finally solve Philly's outfield problem

The Phillies’ lineup is heavily tilted toward left-handed hitters, and Hernandez would provide needed balance. He could also be rejuvenated by moving to a hitter-friendly ballpark, and the Phillies feel stale and need changes after losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League Wild Card series.

The 29-year-old Shugart is a late bloomer who has pitched for three teams since making his MLB debut in 2024 — the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Phillies. However, Shugart has a solid 3.77 career ERA in 87 games while allowing 7.0 hits per nine innings.

This Dodgers-Mariners mock trade for Teoscar Hernandez would send the slugger back home

Hernandez spent 2023 with the Mariners before signing with the Dodgers as a free agent, hitting 26 home runs that season. The Mariners could have used that production this season, when they ranked 28th in MLB in runs scored and missed the playoffs one year after falling one win short of the World Series. Seattle was desperate enough for righty power that they acquired Taylor Ward at the trade deadline, but Ward is off to free agency himself.

Vargas pitched 70 games for the Mariners as a rookie in 2025 and had a 3.97 ERA. The 26-year-old made only 16 relief appearances this season because of a right lat strain.

This Dodgers-Royals mock trade for Teoscar Hernandez would give Kansas City's lineup a needed boost

The Royals are a team open to a Hernandez trade. After finishing last in the American League Central, a veteran slugger would bolster a lineup that includes talented young players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., catcher Carter Jensen and right fielder Jac Caglianone.

Seabold is one of an increasingly long line of American pitchers who have gone to the KBO to boost their careers, and he went 11-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 28 starts for Samsung in 2024. Seabold has posted a 4.98 ERA in 28 games with five big-league teams in two seasons since returning Stateside. Some people inside the game still believe in Seabold, so perhaps the Dodgers could fix him.

This Dodgers-Phillies mock trade for Teoscar Hernandez would fix Boston's biggest lineup problem

The Red Sox reached the postseason for a second straight year but were 23rd in MLB in runs scored and 28th in home runs. The Red Sox have a young and athletic outfield, but they need more power to become an upper-echelon team and could take a shot on Hernandez.

Talent has never been Oviedo’s problem, but he is often injured. He has made just 67 starts in his six-year career,, yet he still has upside at 28.