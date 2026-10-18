Projecting MLB free agency deals for Tarik Skubal and baseball's biggest stars

MLB free agency takes on a new urgency this winter with a Dec. 1 lockout on the horizon. That could change how teams operate — and, eventually, how much money teams are allowed to spend, or even forced to spend. There are a ton of unknown variables at this point.

What we do know (for the most part) are which stars will be available to sign when the market does open up. From Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal to top Japanese free agent Teruaki Sato, here are the 10 best free agents (according to FanSided's Robert Murray) with projected contracts and destinations.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected deal: 9 years, $378 million ($42 million AAV) with New York Mets

Regardless of how CBA negotiations shake out, Tarik Skubal's long-rumored $400 million price tag may ultimately prove to be an overestimation. There's a reason no pitcher has ever received such a paycheck, Shohei Ohtani notwithstanding. Still, Skubal should become the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. His durability, both in-game and season-long, combined with razor-sharp stuff in the prime of his career, should give teams the confidence to invest in Skubal over an extended period.

The Dodgers are the natural landing spot after acquiring him at the trade deadline, but the Mets are baseball's richest team and there's mounting pressure for New York to start competing, in a serious way, with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Skubal is the ultimate floor-raiser in a rotation, and he'd form a mean one-two punch with breakout ace Nolan McLean.

OF Seiya Suzuki

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Projected deal: 4 years, $100 million ($25 million AAV) with Toronto Blue Jays

Seiya Suzuki is probably the best bat available in free agency. The 32-year-old outfielder has been a model of consistency for the Cubs, with at least 20 home runs and an .800-plus OPS in three straight seasons. He's a plus defender in right field, too, where he posted career-best metrics in 2026. Suzuki has a rocket-like arm and consistently holds runners from the back corner.

Plenty of teams will take an interest in Suzuki's right-handed power profile; he draws walks and operates with sage discipline in the batter's box, despite occasionally elevated strikeout numbers. In the end, Toronto represents the most logical intersection of need and financial firepower to outbid the field.

OF Randy Arozarena

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Projected deal: 5 years, $110 million ($22 million AAV) with Philadelphia Phillies

Randy Arozarena set new career highs in average (.281), OPS (.865) and home runs (26) in his walk year, emerging as one of the few bright spots on an otherwise disappointing Mariners team. He's more adequate than exceptional with his glove, but Arozarena provides middle-order power and he's a great personality hire.

The Phillies need Arozarena's bat and competitive fire in equal measure, plus he can help to safely return Bryce Harper to first base next season. Philadelphia desperately needs a right-handed slugger behind Harper in the lineup; the ability to finally add some stability to the outfield depth chart, as opposed to a 2026 rewind of the Adolis García or Max Kepler situations, should greatly appeal to a desperate Dave Dombrowski.

3B Teruaki Sato

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Projected deal: 3 years, $75 million ($25 million AAV) with New York Yankees

Teruaki Sato is the most accomplished international free agent hoping to come Stateside this offseason. An MVP candidate in Japan's NPB, Sato hit .306 this year with 39 home runs and a .991 OPS. There are swing-and-miss and defense concerns, not dissimilar to the vague uncertainties that tanked Munetaka Murakami's stock last winter. Murakami ended up on a two-year deal with the White Sox, which he immediately outperformed.

Sato's left-handed power and upside at 27 years old could mean his market flourishes. But, given the baked-in gambles that come with signing an international free agent, he could end up getting lowballed, much like Murakami. A three-year, $75 million contract gives Sato a nice payday upfront while still hedging against potential struggles with a short-term framework. The Yankees need an infield slugger and have the money to roll the dice, so to speak, on Sato's immense talent.

LHP Trevor Rogers

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Projected deal: 3 years, $60 million ($20 million) with Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers has dealt with his share of injuries and inconsistency over the years, but he's coming off of two strong campaigns in Baltimore — and he's only 28 years old, so there's room left to establish himself as more than a third or fourth starter type. He couldn't recapture the success of 2025, when Rogers returned from injury to post a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts, but his 4.03 ERA last season does not capture the strength of his stuff (3.60 xERA). Moreover, the career-high 30 starts and 169.2 innings pitched was a nice addition to his résumé.

Teams will probably balk at dropping a full bag on Rogers' doorstep, ultimately, which opens the door for a short-term contract (probably with an opt-out clause or two) and a return to Baltimore. The Orioles need pitching badly and there are precious few better options than Rogers floating around the open market. This contract could turn into a total bargain.

RHP Freddy Peralta

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Projected deal: 4 years, $84 million ($21 million AAV) with Chicago Cubs

Freddy Peralta's walk year has been a roller coaster of emotions. He bombed in New York after the Mets dealt multiple top-100 prospects to acquire him in an offseason trade. Then, after relocating to Tampa at the trade deadline, Peralta started slow before gradually picking up steam in September. Down the stretch and into the playoffs, he has looked more like the Cy Young candidate we witnessed in Milwaukee last season.

Peralta has not made the strongest case to prospective suitors in 2026, so a one-year, high-AAV deal to "prove it" is on the table. Ultimately, however, the 30-year-old should still be able to coax a substantial multi-year offer out of a desperate contender. His longtime NL Central rivals, the Cubs, are one such desperate contender. Peralta could join with the now-healthy Cade Horton and Justin Steele to revitalize Chicago's World Series hopes for 2027.

C Ryan Jeffers

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Projected deal: 4 years, $68 million ($17 million AAV) with Minnesota Twins

The catcher market is tough to project, as there are so few who can hit like Ryan Jeffers. He was excellent in Minnesota this season, with 14 home runs and an .814 OPS in roughly half a season. He's the best catcher on the market, but Jeffers is not exactly lauded for his defense nor his game management behind the plate. He is not without injury concerns either, while even the best catchers end up in a timeshare eventually (especially when, like Jeffers, their glovework can be problematic).

Since there is such an absence of reliable hitters at the catcher position, Jeffers should be able to land a solid multi-year deal in the middle of his prime. A return to the Twins should not be discounted, even with Eduardo Tait and Vahn Lackey coming up through the Minors on accelerated timelines. Minnesota made a conscious decision not to trade him at the deadline, after all. The Twins would probably like to compete next season.

RHP Michael King

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Projected deal: five years, $120 million ($24 million AAV) with San Diego Padres

Michael King returned to San Diego last winter on a backloaded three-year deal with opt outs. After an excellent showing in the playoffs, he will probably axe the remaining two years and $66 million on that contract in hopes of securing more guaranteed money this winter. King is not the sexiest name on the pitching market by any stretch, but he has made himself into a dependable workhorse with October equity.

The Padres clearly love King and new ownership, with their stated intention to build a contender, will probably consent to a reworked contract. San Diego has a paper-thin rotation as is. Losing King without a viable alternative in place could be disastrous, as the Padres don't have the trade ammo to compensate for a free agency exodus.

2B Brandon Lowe

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Projected deal: 3 years, $66 million ($22 million AAV) with Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe arrived in Pittsburgh via offseason trade and immediately became the most bankable presence in their lineup, with 35 home runs, 96 RBI and an .824 OPS. The 32-year-old can get in trouble with swing-and-miss, but he's a slugging outlier at second base. Moreover, Lowe quietly posted some of the best defensive metrics in MLB last season after struggling for years on the defensive end. It's fair to be skeptical about Lowe's ability to sustain this elite defense into his mid-30s, but he did everything he could to maximize his value as a free agent.

To that point, it's hard to imagine the Pirates letting Lowe walk without a fight. Pittsburgh threw more money around last offseason, with the front office clearly committed to changing their postseason fortunes. It did not come together in 2026, but Pittsburgh has a dangerous lineup and a very talented pitching staff. There's potential for a breakthrough in 2027, especially if Lowe sticks around.

LHP Adrián Morejón

Adrian Morejón - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected deal: 4 years, $68 million ($17 million AAV) with Toronto Blue Jays

Adrián Morejón's mystery-shrouded absence in San Diego's NLDS loss to Milwaukee was a tough pill to swallow, but once again, the Padres end the season feeling like the second-best team in the National League. They were able to at least put a scare into the Brewers where even the Dodgers could not. Part of the reason for San Diego's success this season, despite dramatic fluctuations from their lineup, was an elite bullpen. Morejón was only the setup man to Mason Miller, but the 27-year-old southpaw is still among the best relievers in baseball.

Over the past three seasons, Morejón has a 2.58 ERA with 248 strikeouts in 223.1 innings. It's hard to find a more steadfast high-leverage arm, especially one as young as Morejón. He could get some real length on his contract in a reliever-needy marketplace. The Blue Jays figure to be as aggressive as any team this offseason; Morejón setting up Louis Varland, with Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles to cover other late-inning spots, is a tantalizing proposition.