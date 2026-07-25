These baffling AJ Hinch decisions may have sealed Tigers' trade deadline fate

AJ Hinch earned his reputation as one of the game's shrewdest managers by helping navigate the Detroit Tigers to consecutive postseason appearances in 2024 and 2025. But with both the 2026 season and this era of Tigers baseball on the line, he doomed his team to a loss that may well wind up being the difference between holding on to Tarik Skubal or letting him go before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Those are the margins that Detroit is dealing with right now as they run out of time to prove that this team can still make a playoff push in a weak American League. And that's how bad Saturday afternoon's 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals was — not just because it dropped the Tigers further under .500 and further away from the final Wild Card spot at 50-55, but because it was wholly avoidable if Hinch had done his job.

Pulling Casey Mize after 85 pitches

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Mize has been Detroit's most reliable starter not named Skubal this year, and he cruised through the first six innings on Saturday, allowing just three baserunners and precisely zero extra-base hits. But despite sitting at just 85 pitches entering the seventh, Hinch decided to go to his bullpen, bringing on Kyle Finnegan in relief. Two pitches later, the Tigers' lead was gone thanks to a solo homer from Salvador Perez.

Generally speaking, managers will always err on the side of a fresh arm rather than letting their starter face the heart of an order for a third time — a position supported by the numbers. Here, though, Hinch's decision felt questionable at best. Mize has no real splits based on times through the order this season; in fact, he's better the third time through than the second. And the reliever Hinch went with, Finnegan, has been showing red flags for weeks now after a strong start to the season. Is there some bad luck involved in making a bad pitch at a bad time? Of course. But based on what Mize had shown so far on Saturday, he deserved the chance to get through one more inning.

Pinch-hitting Dillon Dingler with two outs in the eighth inning

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Once the lead was gone, Hinch's lineup management left a lot to be desired. With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the eighth, he decided to use All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler — his best bat off the bench — as a pinch-hitter. But again: There were two outs and nobody on. Unless Dingler homered, Detroit would've needed a weak hitter at the bottom of the order to come through and drive Dingler in.

Instead, Dingler lined out to right field, and just like that the Tigers were left with nothing but uninspiring options off the bench. That would come back to bite them soon enough.

Asking Matt Vierling to lay down a squeeze bunt in the ninth

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In the top of the ninth, Hinch left Jacob Waguespack in for a second inning of work, only to watch him give up the go-ahead homer to Nick Loftin. But while that was understandable enough — Waguespack was fresh and has been excellent against righties this season, and Loftin is hardly a fearsome hitter — the way he handled the bottom of the ninth was anything but.

Singles from Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry put the tying run 90 feet from home plate with just one man out. Anything into the outfield would at the very least force extra innings. It would've been the ideal time to call on Dingler, but alas, he'd already been burned the inning prior. Still, Hinch at least had Spencer Torkelson, an extreme fly-ball hitter, on the bench. Easy enough, right?

Apparently not. Instead, Hinch let the struggling Matt Vierling hit, asking him to try and lay down a squeeze bunt on the first pitch. But Vierling couldn't get the bunt down fair, leaving him in a 0-1 hole and setting up an eventual strikeout. Only then did Hinch finally call upon Torkelson, only for the first baseman to pop out to end the game.

It was an exasperating loss, and one that this Tigers team simply cannot afford. With one more game against the Royals and two series against the Orioles and A's coming up, Detroit still has at least a week to get back toward .500 and prove to Scott Harris that they can make something of this season yet. But every loss makes it harder to argue that the Tigers shouldn't just get what they can for Skubal and Mize — and they have no one to blame but their highly paid manager for this one.