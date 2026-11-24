The Chicago Cubs needed to make major changes after another disappointing early postseason exit, and to their credit, they did just that on Tuesday, signing both Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato to $120 million deals. I'm skeptical about how good this team is even with those additions, but the Cubs do deserve credit for spending substantial amounts of cash to make necessary improvements.

With those major additions, though, several players are bound to head elsewhere — whether current free agents, players still on the roster or even one who won't be back in 2028. Let's dive in.

These Cubs free agents won't be back

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OF Seiya Suzuki

The most obvious Cub who won't be back is Seiya Suzuki, whom Sato effectively replaces. Suzuki is arguably the best position player available this winter after posting four straight seasons with at least 20 home runs and an .800 OPS, so after Sato got a nine-figure deal, there's every reason to believe Suzuki will too. And since Chicago has already signed two free agents to massive deals this offseason, I have a hard time envisioning them doing so with a third.

Sato offers more power upside and defensive versatility, and is also five years younger. But the Cubs choosing him over Suzuki, a player who is proven at the big-league level, is a risk. It'll be fascinating to see how it plays out.

RHP Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes was acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline, and while he didn't pitch quite as well for Chicago as he did for the Mets, there's reason to believe the Cubs would want him back given his ability to generate ground balls at an elite level. Chicago's elite infield defense feels like a perfect match for Holmes, but are the Cubs really going to pay him what he's bound to get on the open market?

I'd say they should — their rotation could still use some work — but this is Tom Ricketts we're talking about. The Cubs have never been reckless spenders under Ricketts' ownership, and I don't see them giving Holmes a lucrative multi-year deal after they already signed Rogers and Sato. There's a good chance Chicago will dip into a lower tier to add to their rotation.

These Cubs won't make it to Opening Day

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Eric Orze

The Cubs' bullpen was fine in 2026 ERA-wise, but lacked any sort of reliability late in games. I mean, Jacob Webb led the team with nine saves; even the 58-win Rockies had a reliever record double-digit saves. Chicago needs to add to its bullpen if it's serious about competing, and that means someone projected to make the Opening Day bullpen won't. Eric Orze is an easy choice in that regard.

Orze was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in early November, and he pitched pretty well for the Rays in 2025, but he had a 5.66 ERA in 36 appearances for the Twins in 2026 while walking 11.1 percent of the batters he faced. Walks have been an issue for Orze throughout his career, and since he's out of options, there's a good chance he's waived at some point before Opening Day and picked up by another team.

OF Kevin Alcantara

Kevin Alcantara was once a top prospect in the Cubs' system, but he's never really been treated like a one in terms of playing time. He's appeared in a combined 37 big-league games over the past three seasons, taking only 50 plate appearances and going 11-for-46 (.239 BA) with one extra-base hit. The Cubs clearly don't trust Alcantara, a good defensive outfielder with speed, at the plate, given his lack of opportunity at the big-league level. And now, they have no choice but to trust him or let him go.

Like Orze, Alcantara is out of options, meaning the Cubs can't send him to Triple-A without exposing him to waivers first. Chicago could keep him as a ourth outfielder, but will they trust him, given his lack of big-league experience? Probably not, making him likely to be traded or DFA'd. I assume if they go the latter route that another team would give him a shot.

Justin Steele won't be back after the 2027 season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Steele isn't going anywhere for now, given the Cubs' rotation need (he might be their best starter when healthy), but he's a free agent after the 2027 season. Extending or re-signing him is an option, but is it a realistic or good one? A deeper dive into Steele's future shows why he won't be back following 2027.

Let's say Steele, who hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early April of 2025 due to injury, is able to stay healthy the full year and have a good season. Are the Cubs really going to pay him given the long-term contracts they already have on their books? I have my doubts. If Steele misses time due to injury or struggles, why would they want to bring him back? It feels like no matter how Steele does, it's hard to envision him being in a Cubs uniform beyond the 2027 campaign.