These Cubs will survive the MLB trade deadline for all the wrong reasons

The front office's tendency toward cautious inaction could leave the franchise in the same middle ground it has occupied for years.

Key players are producing just enough to keep the team competitive without providing the impact needed to make a serious playoff push.

The Chicago Cubs head into the 2026 trade deadline season stuck in a miserable middle ground: competitive enough not to sell everything off, but not quite good enough to buy like a real contender. After a loss to the lowly Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, Chicago sits at 38-36, third place in the NL Central and on the outside looking in on a Wild Card spot.

The Cubs are 19-24 since the start of May, hardly the profile of a team that should be aggressive at the deadline. Then again, there's too much talent here — and too much at stake — to imagine a fire sale. It would seem we have seen this before, and it is precisely what lets Jed Hoyer make the safest, least productive choice: do almost nothing.

Why the Cubs are tempted to stand pat

A handful of names are producing just enough on most nights to give the Cubs front office cover. They deliver steady performance that keeps the team floating around .500, just in reach of a postseason spot. None of them are actually doing the things to push this roster where it needs to go, though. The market size, fan expectations and existing contracts all lead to the same outcome: drift.

Nico Hoerner is the ultimate "just enough" player

Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner in 2026 is batting .233/.313/.328 | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Night after night, Nico Hoerner shows up with the classic 1-for-4 or 1-for-3. He puts the ball in play with one of the lowest strikeout rates in baseball, adds occasional speed and delivers steady defense at second base.

It feels reliable. The reason to trade is his overall production sits at a wRC+ of 84. Good enough to survive. Just below average is nothing to build around.

Alex Bregman is the steady veteran with average production

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman has struck out four times in the last seven games | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In most games, Alex Bregman posts a walk and a single or two. He will always give you low strikeouts, and typically, steady contact. On the surface, it looks like the veteran presence you want. Underneath, he’s right at league average in overall production with muted power.

He has the experience that lets a front office convince itself the roster is “close.” Of course, his much-discussed no-trade clause is another reason the team is tied to him. FanSided's own John Perrotto got into the details in his article about the team, and Alex Bregman as well.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki offer big flash without consistency

Ian Happ still flashes the tools that made Cubs fans love him. Some nights he punishes the ball. Other nights the chase rate gets him in trouble and the impact fades. He’s also become one of the faces of the franchise now, which makes him almost impossible to move, even in a contract year. He is batting a career-low .220 right now.

Seiya Suzuki brings the same contradiction: occasional loud contact and the occasional highlight play keep the hope alive. The consistency never quite arrives at the level his $19 million 2026 contract demands.

Moisés Ballesteros is promising but not really essential

Moises Ballesteros wRC+ by month:



March: 42

April: 225

May: -22



These are the trials and tribulations of being a rookie at the big league level. Can you adjust back when the league adjusts to you? pic.twitter.com/ivmRZ7kViT — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) May 24, 2026

The young catcher/first baseman/designated hitter shows real pop and approach in limited action. Yet he’s still operating right around average. Promising enough to protect. Not yet dominant enough to anchor anything.

The deadline trap the Cubs keep falling into

These players all sit in that dangerous 85–95 (or slightly below) wRC+ range. They deliver enough on a nightly basis to keep the Cubs competitive. None are unmitigated disasters. They are also not difference-makers who force opposing teams to adjust the game plan.

The result is predictable: another deadline of half-measures. Maybe some minor additions at best. A few veterans retained because they’re “Cubs.” The cycle of competitive-but-not-contending baseball rolls on.

What the Cubs should do instead

The organization has the resources, the fan base and the market to build something special. They need to stop surviving for all the wrong reasons and start making the hard decisions that actually move the franchise forward.

The deadline is coming fast. Expect the same thoughtful inaction that has kept this team spinning in place for years. The curse of inaction might be worse than a billy goat hex.