These MLB Home Run Derby pitchers are an ode to every player's journey

The chemistry between hitters and their pitchers, ranging from family ties to long-standing coaching relationships, will be on full display under the derby lights.

All eyes will soon be on eight of MLB's most prolific sluggers in what's sure to be a fantastic Home Run Derby. As electric as it is to watch superstars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Junior Caminero, among others, hit 450-foot bombs on the big stage, they can only put on a show if their pitchers let them. If the pitcher doesn't throw hittable pitches, there isn't much they can do.

Since you already know who the hitters are in this year's Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park, let's shine a spotlight on the pitchers who will also be taking center stage.

A look at every 2026 Home Run Derby pitcher

Player Pitcher Junior Caminero Tomas Francisco Ben Rice Dan Rice Willson Contreras Jose David Flores Jac Caglianone Jeff Caglianone Jordan Walker Kleininger Teran Bryce Harper Dino Ebel Kyle Schwarber Rafael Pena Munetaka Murakami Luis Sierra

As you can see, each participant has a different pitcher throwing, and they were chosen for all kinds of reasons. If you're unsure about who to root for in this year's Home Run Derby, perhaps the connection each player has to his pitcher can help guide you.

Why the players chose the pitchers they did for the Home Run Derby

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Pitcher: Tomas Francisco, Rays Major League field coordinator

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Junior Caminero put on a show in last year's Home Run Derby, finishing in second place to Cal Raleigh. Tomas Francisco was throwing to him last year, so why change that up? Francisco, a Tampa Bay Rays coach, is around Caminero every day, and given their success last year, it makes all the sense in the world for this duo to try and finish the job this time around.

Ben Rice, New York Yankees

Pitcher: Dan Rice, father

The shared last name gives it away: Ben Rice is having his father, Dan Rice, throw to him. Does it get any better than that? The New York Yankees slugger has his father throw to him throughout every offseason, so it certainly makes sense for him to go back to that well. It'll be interesting to see their chemistry on full display under the bright lights.

Ben Rice used to hit ‘em with the “27 Rings” pic.twitter.com/nsHhWs8Qat — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) July 13, 2026

Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

Pitcher: Jeff Caglianone, father

If you're a Yankees-hater but still looking for a father-son duo to root for, here you go. Jac Caglianone will have his father, Jeff Caglianone, pitching to him, and the reason is the same as Ben Rice's. Caglianone has his father throw BP to him in the winter, so the pair already has the chemistry necessary to thrive.

Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

Pitcher: José David Flores, Red Sox interim bench coach

Willson Contreras' brother, William, declined to pitch to him in the Home Run Derby, but the Boston Red Sox slugger should still do well with Jose David Flores. Flores not only began this season as Boston's first base coach before moving over to the bench coach role after Alex Cora was fired, but the pair were both in the Chicago Cubs organization when Contreras was coming up through the Minor Leagues.

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Pitcher: Kleininger Teran, Cardinals bullpen catcher

Jordan Walker is an underdog in this year's Home Run Derby, but perhaps he shouldn't be with St. Louis Cardinals bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran throwing to him. Not only has Teran thrown batting practice to Walker throughout the year, but he has experience in the Home Run Derby, having pitched to Albert Pujols in 2022. Pujols lost in the semifinals that year.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Pitcher: Dino Ebel, Dodgers third-base coach

Bryce Harper made the surprising choice to have Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel throw to him. Yes, Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman, is having a Dodgers coach throw to him in Philadelphia. I can't really blame Harper for this decision considering Ebel was the pitcher who helped the National League win last year's All-Star Game by throwing meatballs to Kyle Schwarber in the extra-inning swing-off, but it was certainly a surprising choice. Harper's father, who had thrown to him when he won the Home Run Derby in Washington back in 2018, hasn't thrown in a few years, which played into this decision.

Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Pitcher: Rafael Pena, Phillies assistant hitting coach

Harper's teammate, Kyle Schwarber, stuck to his Phillies connection with his pick by naming assistant hitting coach Rafael Pena his pitcher. Pena has thrown tons of batting practice to Schwarber the past couple of years, so that, paired with his familiarity with Citizens Bank Park and the Home Run Derby stage, makes him a clear favorite to win this event.

Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox

Pitcher: Luis Sierra, White Sox Major League coach

Munetaka Murakami went the familiarity route as well, choosing Chicago White Sox coach Luis Sierra to throw to him. Sierra throws batting practice regularly for the White Sox, and considering the year Murakami has had, it wouldn't be surprising to see this pair put on an absolute show.