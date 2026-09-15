These Washington Nationals won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention

If you had the Washington Nationals making it to mid-September before being officially eliminated from postseason contention, how about you share your predictions with the rest of us and aid our $1 parlays?

As expected, Blake Butera’s club will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year, though they definitely kept things interesting. Back in March, we foolishly projected that they’d lose at least 110 games, yet they’re only three wins away from avoiding another 90-loss campaign. Hey, we have no problem admitting when we’re wrong.

The Nationals have spent the last few years building for the future, so predicting any changes to their roster is harder than it sounds. As of Sept. 15, the active roster’s average age is roughly 26 years old, which is rough for us ‘90s kids.

But that doesn’t mean the Nationals won’t consider making a splashy trade, and let’s start with the latest face of the franchise.

INF CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We heard Abrams’ name floated as a potential trade candidate earlier this summer, and he’s since begun playing both shortstop and second base. Credit to the two-time All-Star and his agent, Mike Sanders of Roc Nation Sports, for openly admitting that Abrams wasn’t thrilled after switching positions with Nasim Nuñez. We respect those who have no issue publicly expressing their frustration while still accepting their new home.

The Nationals announced the position change on Aug. 14, and Abrams is hitting .165 with only one home run and a .511 OPS in 101 plate appearances since then. Interestingly, he’s played just six games at shortstop during that time, and three of those involved him moving over midgame. Interesting.

Next destination: Boston Red Sox. Trevor Story is guaranteed $25 million next year, and the Red Sox have a $25 million team option for 2028. If Boston is able to dump Story’s contract elsewhere, Abrams immediately profiles as a potential long-term shortstop. Otherwise, Boston could always keep the injury-plagued Story around as a one-year backup.

Dylan Crews, OF

Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals’ current administration inherited Crews, and he’s been mediocre over his nearly 400 plate appearances. His walk rate has dropped from 7.5 percent to 6.8, and his 24.6 strikeout rate is up a full point. Even for a former No. 2 pick, that might not go far in winning the bosses over.

Crews has played both center and right field this year, and he doesn’t turn 25 until next February. We’d like to think there’s a contender out there willing to take a chance on the ex-LSU standout.

Next destination: Texas Rangers. Evan Carter has hit just .195 with a .613 OPS in 130 games, and his power hasn’t developed the way that the Rangers likely expected. Crews could man center field or replace Brandon Nimmo in right, with the longtime Mets standout possibly moving to designated hitter. This pairing definitely intrigues us.

RHP Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin, Wicked Curveballs. 🤢



8th and 9th Ks pic.twitter.com/6pyjaVxnsI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2026

Irvin has been a significant letdown the last two years, recording -0.6 bWAR and a 5.63 ERA in 53 outings for the Nationals. He's allowed 55 homers over 276.1 innings, and his walk rate jumped from 7.9 percent to 10.8 this year. Yikes.

There’s not much reason for Washington to keep Irvin ahead of his age-30 season. Even if the Nationals feel they’re only one or two years away from contending, he’s not the typical innings-eater that you want on a rebuilding team.

Next destination: San Diego Padres. Even if Michael King doesn’t exercise the opt-out deal in his three-year contract, the Padres need starting pitching help either way. Irvin might be an acceptable No. 5 pitcher or long reliever, and the worst-case scenario is trading him at next year’s deadline.

LHP Richard Lovelady

Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old Lovelady has a 3.91 ERA in 23 innings since joining the Nationals in April, and he recently returned from a triceps injury. Even at his best, he’s a depth arm whose ceiling is likely a solid middle reliever. You probably won’t see him record an ERA under 3.00, but there’s always a home for capable bullpen arms.

Next destination: Pittsburgh Pirates or Colorado Rockies. Honestly, we’re unsure which team makes more sense. Pittsburgh might go into the offseason envisioning itself as a possible playoff team, whereas the Rockies have likely accepted that they’re stuck in permanent rebuild mode. Relievers like Lovelady usually appeal to teams like the Rockies who see them as players they could flip at the deadline.