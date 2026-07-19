This Astros-Padres trade for Michael King would help Houston make a playoff push

The San Diego Padres are expected to be active buyers and sellers at the trade deadline, with several high-profile assets drawing interest from contenders.

The San Diego Padres rank dead last in run production and 27th in starting pitcher ERA this season. It's becoming harder and harder to find a silver lining. Fernando Tatis Jr. has finally started to hit home runs again, but every expensive star in the Padres lineup is underperforming on the whole.

Rivals believe San Diego will buy and sell at the deadline, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Mason Miller will probably end up on a new team. Michael King, who has a $32 million player option for next season, could also drum up interest from contenders in need. And there is no contender more in need of pitching than the Houston Astros, if we can even call them a contender.

This Astros-Padres trade sends Michael King to Houston

On one hand, a weaker farm system should probably encourage the Astros to sell, not buy. Then again, the American League is simply too wide-open for a team with Houston's top-end talent and pedigree to roll over. It's right there for the taking. Yordan Álvarez is exhibiting historic excellence at the plate. If the Astros can get healthy, the only thing holding them back, really, is utter incompetence in the starting rotation. Obviously, Michael King can help with that.

Why the Astros do this trade

Michael King - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Brown (who missed all of April and May) and Peter Lambert are doing a lot to prop up the Astros' injury-riddled rotation these days. Ronel Blanco and Mike Burrows are presently on the IL. Tatsuya Imai, Houston's splashy offseason addition, has struggled to make the adjustment from NPB to MLB. He gets plenty of swing-and-miss, but Imai has too many starts where he's getting shelled and exiting the game after a few innings, which puts undue strain on a middling bullpen.

King, if anything, is a model of consistency. He's on track for his third straight season with a sub-3.50 ERA after converting to starter full-time. The underlying metrics aren't as strong as in years past, but King — with his 3.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 113.1 innings in 20 starts — knows how to limit damage.

Opponents are slugging .523 against King's sinker this season (up from .401 last season), which is the only source of volatility. His changeup is a devastating secondary pitch, which plays off the sinker beautifully. He can push his four-seam fastball up in the zone. King's sweeper bends time and space. In short, the 31-year-old knows how to mix speeds, locations and spins. As Nightengale notes in his report, San Diego has six quality starts in its last 34 games. King is responsible for all six.

The Astros need that sort of dependable, workhorse starter to anchor the rotation behind Brown. If the Padres can field two or three pitchers they feel good about in October, rather than just one ace a couple months removed from an injury, that changes the equation considerably.

Why the Padres do this trade

AJ Preller - San Diego Padres | USA TODAY Sports

If the Padres throw in the towel on this season, trading King becomes a no-brainer. The rub with King is that he's either making $32 million in 2027 or asking for a new contract. San Diego has new ownership, but there's no reason to believe King would return on a five- or six-year deal. The Padres clearly felt strongly enough about King last winter to give him two very lucrative player options, but the state of their roster makes a $32 million price tag harder to stomach.

AJ Preller has completely wiped out San Diego's farm system with his ambitious approach to past trade deadlines. While that strategy was appreciated in the moment, the Padres need to reset. Trading both King and Miller, arguably their two best pitching assets, would provide a real boon to San Diego's minor league pipeline.

Ethan Pecko, 23, and Miguel Ullola, 24, are two of the brightest arms in the Astros' pipeline. Pecko could earn a big league call-up as soon as this season, with solid command and a deceptive fastball. Ullola has four scoreless innings under his belt in Houston. While the Astros developed him as a starter, Ullola's power stuff will almost certainly play better as a high-leverage reliever moving forward. If the Padres do end up trading Miller, Ullola would go a long way toward shoring up the bullpen.

Caden Powell is more of a long-term developmental gamble in the outfield, but the 22-year-old is up to 11 home runs with an .834 OPS in High-A this season. He needs to dramatically cut down on strikeouts, but Powell's tools are quite appealing.

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