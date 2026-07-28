This Braves-Rangers trade for Nathan Eovaldi would turbocharge Atlanta's title hopes

If the Texas Rangers do indeed sell at the MLB trade deadline — a feat which is far from certain given their current standing in the AL West and AL Wild Card races — starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi could become an intriguing asset for rival executives. The 36-year-old is in the middle of a three-year, $75 million contract, so he's controllable beyond this season. He's also as reliable as ever, tossing 20 starts to the tune of a 4.05 ERA. Any team looking for a veteran rotation upgrade, step right up.

I have a hard time belieiving the Rangers will trade Eovaldi, especially in a wide open American League. However, if there were ever a team that could be a natural fit, it's the Atlanta Braves. From Chris Sale to Reynaldo Lopez, the Braves front office is at their best when they acquire other teams' scraps. Eovaldi is far from that, but he's also taken a slight step back in 2026.

Season ERA 2023 3.63 2024 3.80 2025 1.73 2026 4.05

There are encouraging signs for Eovaldi, who threw seven innings of one-run ball against the rival Mariners over the weekend.

What a Braves trade for Nathan Eovaldi would look like

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Trading for Eovaldi will not be a simple feat. The Rangers are two games up on the Mariners in the AL West. Trading away from their strength — a strong starting rotation — would eliminate one of the only advantages they have in a wide-open American League. As much as the Braves need starting pitching, they'd be best-served looking elsewhere first, or waiting for the Rangers to lose a couple games. Assuming that happens, here's what a trade may look like.

Would the Braves make this trade?

AJ Smith-Shawver is a former top pitching prospect who is working his way back from injury. Still, he is not JR Ritchie or Spencer Schwellenbach, both of whom have accomplished more in the big leagues. He is also not Cam Caminiti, who is the Braves top prospect and just 19 years old. Atlanta's system is an underrated one, but they'll have a tough time convincing the Rangers to part ways with a controllable veteran in Eovaldi without a starting pitcher who can contribute right away. Smith-Shawver is close. Connor Essenburg is not, but the 19-year-old outfielder is a fast riser in the Braves system and has a .907 OPS in Single-A Augusta so far this season.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Rangers make this trade?

Again, this all depends on how the Rangers round out the month. I'd assume they won't punt an AL West lead that quickly, or at least not enough to make the front office believe they should sell at the deadline. It's for that reason I assume Texas won't be in the market to trade Eovaldi. If they were, though, acquiring Smith-Shawver and more prospect capital in return wouldn't be a bad deal! Controllable, young starting pitching is tough to find these days, and while Smith-Shawver has some work to do before he's as reliable as Eovaldi, he does bring plenty of velocity and some wicked strikeout pitches.

Verdict: No, not unless the front office punts on this season

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