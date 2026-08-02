This Braves trade package for Casey Mize is necessary to keep up with the Dodgers

Now that Tarik Skubal is off the board courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, rival National League teams have two options — they can either cower in fear at the superteam Andrew Friedman has built, or they can fight back courtesy of some trade deadline additions of their own.

The Atlanta Braves were never really an option for Skubal, as their farm system wasn't elite enough to compete with a trade package that offered up Zyhir Hope, among others. But the Braves could swing a deal for another Tigers trade asset — right-handed pitcher Casey Mize. Recent rumblings suggest the Braves have zeroed in on Mize, and it's easy to see why. The former No. 1 overall pick is finally healthy, and he has a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts this season. With Atlanta's oft-injured rotation in need of an upgrade, Mize is a cheaper option that Skubal yet still an effective frontline starter.

What a Braves trade package for Casey Mize would look like

I'm not going to lie to Braves fans, the price for starting pitching, even on expiring contracts, is high right about now. However, this trade package avoids any of Atlanta's three top-100 prospects per MLB Pipeline. The Braves also wouldn't have to trade away any of their young, controllable MLB-ready arms, which the Tigers are reportedly seeking in trades at the deadline even beyond Skubal.

Would the Braves make this trade?

The Braves rotation is a bit of a mess right now. Spencer Strider's days as a starting pitcher may be behind him, and there's some chatter the team might shut him down for the rest of the season. Chris Sale is as dominant as ever, but he's also suffered multiple severe elbow injuries in his career, including Tommy John surgery. Beyond Sale, Atlanta is counting on Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder, two fantastic bounceback stories who don't exactly inspire confidence in the postseason. Mize isn't going to mow down Dodgers hitters, either, but he gives Atlanta a realistic chance to compete for a pennant in 2026 without giving up a top-100 prospect. That feels like a victory to me.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Tigers make this trade?

Now that the Tigers have traded Skubal away, I'm curious how they'll pivot. Does Harris still think his team can compete for an AL Wild Card spot without an ace? If so, then perhaps keeping Mize and extending a qualifying offer this winter makes more sense than trading him. However, if an offer like this one emerges for Mize, Harris would be hard-pressed to find similar value in a compensatory pick. The Tigers, if they can retool correctly, should be in a good spot to contend in a wide-open AL Central comes 2027. Adding key, young pieces like Jarvis (and eventually McKenzie) can't hurt.

Verdict: Yes

What the Braves rotation would look like with Casey Mize

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

If the Braves were to trade for Casey Mize, their starting rotation would be a bit more formidable stacked up against the likes of the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies. Still, Mize alone won't be enough to turn Atlanta, as injured as they are on the pitching front, into an NL favorite.

Pitcher ERA Chris Sale 2.08 Casey Mize 2.70 Bryce Elder 3.84 Grant Holmes 3.88 Reynaldo Lopez (IL) 3.64 Martin Perez 3.24

That's a decent grouping, and could get even better should Lopez return from the injured list and start pitching like his 2024 self, in which he made the NL All-Star team and finished 11th in Cy Young voting.

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