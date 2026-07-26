This Braves trade package for CJ Abrams could meet Nats' new asking price

The Washington Nationals struck the first major trade of deadline week, acquiring talented southpaw Connelly Early from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for breakout third baseman Curtis Mead. That leaves the Nationals with one less bat on the infield, but it's not necessarily a "sell" either. Early has a 3.44 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 91.2 innings this season. He can help a Nats rotation in need.

That move raises more questions around the future of All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, whose name has been percolating in the rumor mill all season. Does Mead's exit mean Abrams will stick around, or is Washington ready to sell everything (except maybe James Wood) in an attempt to restock for the future? If the Atlanta Braves are aggressive enough, the Nats will at least need to pick up the phone.

This Braves-Nationals trade package lands CJ Abrams in Atlanta

Curtis Mead was DFA'd in Chicago last season before he caught fire with the Nationals in 2026 and became the asset that got them a 24-year-old mid-rotation arm in Early. You can argue that Early actually requires a bit more projection than Mead at this stage, but he has 111.0 MLB innings under his belt and the results have not wavered.

Abrams is Mead's same age, with multiple All-Star berths and a far better track record. He's currently on a bonkers run post-ASB, up to 25 homers and 17 stolen bases on the season with a .921 OPS and 148 wRC+. Like Mead, Abrams is quite a poor defender on the left side of the infield, but his bat, speed and overall tools compensate. The Braves would need to pay a pretty penny — especially since Washington would be trading Abrams within the division.

Why the Braves do this trade

CJ Abrams - Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shortstop position has been a bugaboo for years in Atlanta. Abrams offers an immediate solution, adding more thump to the only NL lineup that truly feels engineered to challenge the Dodgers — at least on paper and at full strength. In reality, the Braves have found consistency hard to come by this season. Abrams right now feels like a bullet train with no brakes. He's going to keep on chugging.

Abrams' poor defense is a concern and the metrics under the hood don't quite align with the current reality. There could be a comedown on the horizon Then again, it's late July; October and the playoffs are right around the corner, and Abrams hasn't really "regressed to the mean" at any point this season.

It helps that he's so damn fast, able to spin singles into doubles, doubles into triples. He's also 25, still, with two additional years of club control. So this is not an investment in 2026. It's an investment in the next three postseasons, with hopes that Abrams can team up for Ronald Acuña Jr., Drake Baldwin, Michael Harris and an increasingly young Braves core to keep Atlanta in contention for the foreseeable future.

The Braves lose some depth on the prospect front, no doubt, but given the sheer volume of up-and-coming arms under contract in Atlanta, the outgoing haul will feel like a drop of water in the ocean compared to what a red-hot Abrams can provide this team at their foremost position of need.

Why the Nationals do this trade

JR Ritchie - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals tipped their hand as far as deadline priorities. While the offense is extremely fun with James Wood, CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr., the Nats' pitching staff has relied on Miles Mikolas and Zack Littell for a combined 199 innings this season (and received a combined -1.4 fWAR as compensation). It's a Mickey Mouse starting five for a team hoping to crash the playoffs, and their bullpen is somehow even worse.

Early should help as soon as he's healthy. In JR Ritchie, the Nationals can acquire another MLB-ready starter who, at 23 years old, boasts arguably an even higher ceiling. Ritchie has struggled in brief exposure as a rookie (4.50 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 54.0 innings), but his curveball and sinker are incredibly effective pitches. Like almost every young pitcher ever, it's all about command. Once he can spin stuff into the zone and place his fastball with confidence, the world will open up before him.

Ritchie is not going to eclipse Abrams' value down the stretch or come remotely close, but he's a day-one upgrade over Mikolas and Littell. The Nats can turn two rotational black holes into a couple of young guns hoping to hit their stride in these final months. Just the confidence of knowing his spot in the rotation is secure could help Ritchie calm his nerves and shove.

The Nationals will demand more than one unproven pitcher, however. The Braves also cough up 20-year-old shortstop John Gil, who can be viewed as a longer-term successor to Abrams. He won't touch the Majors for a few years, but Gil's elite speed and defensive range should play no matter how his swing progresses.

Washington adds a couple lower-profile arms in 22-year-old lefty Herick Hernandez and 26-year-old righty Rolddy Muñoz, both of whom could impact Washington's MLB staff in short order. Hernandez can ratchet up the RPMs and he torched Double-A competition this season, though he's still figuring out Triple-A. Muñoz is an electric minor league reliever who just hasn't gotten the runway to impact a deep Braves bullpen. Given how desperate the Nats are for high-leverage arms, Muñoz could end up pitching eighth and ninth innings in D.C. before the season is out.

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