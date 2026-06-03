This Brewers-Astros trade would help Milwaukee finally get past the Dodgers

The deal would require Milwaukee to part with two top prospects, but the team has depth that could allow them to make a short-term push for the postseason.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Milwaukee Brewers are looking like the clear class of the NL Central right now. Winners of seven of their last eight games — including a dramatic home sweep of the upstart St. Louis Cardinals — Pat Murphy's team enters play on Wednesday at 37-21, seven games in the loss column clear of its division and right there with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL. The pitching is clicking as it always does, the offense has caught fire; there's just not very much this squad doesn't do well.

Then again, we've said that about Brewers teams before. And in the end, those teams always suffered the same fate: They didn't have quite enough to get over the hump and back to the World Series for the first time since 1982. With how good the Dodgers and Braves are looking right now, that task is taller than ever. But Milwaukee has the talent to make this year finally the year — provided they get aggressive in attacking their clearest weakness.

Brewers should make this trade offer for Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña

The Brewers offense ranks a respectable 12th in wRC+ at the moment, but it's hard to feel good about the postseason viability of a lineup that ranks dead last in just about every power category (from homers to ISO to SLG). An upgrade is needed if Milwaukee wants to avoid the same fate it suffered in last year's NLCS, and the first place to look is the left side of the infield, where practically no team this side of the Colorado Rockies have gotten less production at the plate this season.

The options ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline are slim, but one very intriguing name looms: Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who missed the early portion of the season due to injury but is now back in the lineup and picking up right where he left off in 2025. He's slashing .296/.339/.463 with three homers and two steals in 14 games since returning in mid-May, in addition to his typically sturdy defense at the 6. This is the kind of two-way difference-maker the Brewers could really, really use, and given Houston's coming payroll crunch, he could be made available if the Astros are out of it by the deadline. So let's make a deal happen.

Would the Astros make this trade?

It's by no means a sure thing that Houston would be interested in moving Peña. After a nightmare start to the year, the Astros have been playing better ball of late, and the AL Wild Card race is so wide-open that the team is just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot despite a 27-34 overall record. Plus, Peña won't be a free agent until after the 2027 season, so it's not like Dana Brown needs to act now.

That said, Houston's pitching staff remains a mess, and they could just as easily have fallen out of the postseason picture by late July. If that does in fact come to pass, it's not hard to read the writing on the wall: The Astros are in desperate need of a financial reset, and Peña is a Scott Boras client who almost certainly won't sign an extension this close to free agency. If Brown was willing to move Kyle Tucker, why wouldn't he do the same here for a player he knows he won't be able to keep around beyond next season?

Moving on from Peña rather than playing out the string and losing him for nothing more than a qualifying-offer draft pick would be the prudent move for an organization that desperately needs an infusion of young talent. Houston's farm system is one of the thinnest in baseball, and this deal would send them a budding potential ace with MLB experience in Henderson plus one of the fastest risers in the Minors in Payne. Cairone, taken No. 68 overall in last year's draft, is a bit more of an upside play — he's yet to make his pro debut after getting injured in a serious car crash over the winter — but the ceiling here is immense given his crazy feel for spin at such a young age.

Would the Brewers make this trade?

It would not be the Brewers way, that's for sure. This team always has one eye on the future, and is loath to give up too much future value in the name of accelerating its timeline. That said, sometimes the timeline needs to be accelerated, and Milwaukee has more than enough prospect depth to give itself the pennant shot it deserves without compromising itself.

The middle-infield cavalry is coming soon enough, with both Jesús Made and Luis Peña rocketing through the organization. By the time Jeremy Peña is off to free agency two winters from now, they'll have the young guys ready to take his place. In the meantime, Peña raises the Brewers' offensive ceiling considerably, and we saw last October just how necessary that is if this team wants to get where it's nearly good enough to go. In a summer where so few impact bats will be available, Milwaukee can't afford to let this opportunity slip away.