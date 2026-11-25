The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the best stories in all of baseball last season. Despite rebuilding on the fly, these Cards surprised even Chaim Bloom. St. Louis is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to the emergence of Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt, who may have won NL Rookie of the Year were it not for a late injury.

But if there's one area the Cardinals are still lacking, it's the starting rotation. Spearheaded by Michael McGreevy and Kyle Leahy, St. Louis lacks the kind of frontline pitching talent that could help turn this upstart group into a legitimate postseason contender. That makes Bloom's quiet offseason so far — just a week before the MLB lockout, mind you — all the more surprising. Considering recent moves made by the rival Cubs, a likely NL Wild Card contender next season, could the Cardinals consider a trade for Los Angeles Angels ace Reid Detmers?

What a Cardinals trade for Reid Detmers would look like

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detmers was floated as a possible trade target form any number of NL Central teams at the deadline, including a near-deal with the Cubs. An erroneous report suggested a Detmers trade to Chicago was imminent. Instead, he remains an Angel, wasting away on a bad AL West team.

Detmers has two years left on his contract, and won't be a free agent until 2029. If the Angels do plan on trading him, the time to do so is now, as the 27-year-old is coming off a sub-3.4 ERA season and offers plenty of financial flexibility.

In this trade, the Angels choose quality over quantity. A trade of Detmers could reasonably net the Angels at least one top-100 prospect, plus add depth throughout their system. Instead, John Mozeliak could add Liam Doyle, a top-50 prospect in baseball and the Cardinals best pitching prospect, plus Baez, who has MLB experience as a middle infielder. Doyle has frontline potential and should make the jump to MLB in 2027.

Liam Doyle : Doyle had a 3.76 ERA in Double-A last season, but got better as the season went along. His best pitch is inarguably his fastball, which is already 70 grade. Doyle needs to refine some of his breaking pitches before he develops into an ace-level starter, but he's not far off from doing so. The No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft offers four different breaking pitches with a grade over 50, including a 55-grade splitter.

: Doyle had a 3.76 ERA in Double-A last season, but got better as the season went along. His best pitch is inarguably his fastball, which is already 70 grade. Doyle needs to refine some of his breaking pitches before he develops into an ace-level starter, but he's not far off from doing so. The No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft offers four different breaking pitches with a grade over 50, including a 55-grade splitter. Jesus Baez: Not to be confused with Joshua Baez, who is another top-100 prospect and broke onto the MLB scene just last season, Jesus Baez has a tremendous arm and power at the plate. Baez hit .316 in Double-A last season and should make an impact on the Cards' MLB squad if he remains in the organization this season.

Projected Cardinals starting rotation after a Reid Detmers trade

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitcher 2026 ERA Reid Detmers 3.36 Michael McGreevy 3.95 Kyle Leahy 3.66 Matthew Liberatore 5.23 Hunter Dobbins 3.67 Andre Pallante 3.83 Quinn Matthews 3.83

Would the Angels agree to this trade for Reid Detmers?

Los Angeles Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels benefit tremendously from employing John Mozeliak, who previously spent decades in the Cardinals organization. While we can debate how Mozeliak's tenure in St. Louis ended, there's no denying that he has a wealth of knowledge about the Cardinals farm system. So, if he targets a couple of players he wants in return for Detmers (whether that be Doyle/Baez or others), we should probably trust him on the matter.

The point remains that the Angels aren't close to winning the AL West anytime soon. Sure, Detmers is signed cheap for the next two years, but Los Angeles is unlikely to make a playoff run during that time period. Acquiring Doyle — a prospect with frontline starter potential — and Baez lets Mozeliak kick the can down the road a bit as he rebuilds the Angels farm system.