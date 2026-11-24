The St. Louis Cardinals are in as interesting a spot as any team in the majors. They missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, but showed real signs of growth. They began September only two games under .500 and spent much of the year in the Wild Card race, thanks largely to contributions from franchise building blocks like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson.

What makes the Cardinals particularly interesting is that they were closer to making the playoffs than you might think, and with JJ Wetherholt as their only player currently under contract, they should have a ton of money to spend if they choose to be aggressive in free agency. Even if they shy away from big moves, there's a good chance these four Cardinals, who played for the team in 2026, won't return.

3B/2B Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest exit we'll see sooner rather than later is Nolan Gorman, whom the Cardinals non-tendered a few days ago. Gorman was once a top prospect in the Cardinals' organization and even hit 27 home runs with an .805 OPS in 2023. Unfortunately, Gorman has combined to hit 42 home runs in three seasons since, while hitting .199 with a .645 OPS. Given that, it isn't shocking that the Cardinals didn't want to guarantee him a big-league contract.

Perhaps they consider bringing him back on a minor-league deal, but at this point, it feels like a fresh start is needed for both sides. The Cardinals need to try something else at the hot corner, and Gorman is probably eager for a change of scenery given how things have gone.

RHP Ryne Stanek

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryne Stanek made 70 appearances for the Cardinals and pitched pretty well, particularly in the second half, but the Cardinals rejected his $6 million club option, allowing him to hit free agency. Again, this is a player they can choose to bring back, but how realistic is that?

Stanek had some good moments, particularly down the stretch, but he's also 35 years old, had a 4.52 FIP in 2026, has never thrown strikes consistently, and his strikeout rate has tailed off over the past couple of years. Bringing him back wouldn't be the worst idea, but there's a good chance the Cardinals would prefer to go younger in their bullpen.

OF Everson Pereira

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Everson Pereira | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals made the fairly surprising decision to keep Everson Pereira past the tender deadline, meaning he'll be offered a contract at some point this offseason for the 2027 season. While that's great for Pereira, that doesn't actually guarantee anything. It certainly does not guarantee that Pereira, who played in only 11 games for St. Louis down the stretch and has a .560 OPS in parts of four big-league seasons, will make the team.

The reason for that is that he's out of options, meaning the Cardinals cannot send him down to Triple-A without exposing him to waivers. Pereira projects to be the Cardinals' fourth outfielder right now, but there's a chance they attempt to upgrade that ahead of the lockout, giving them an insurance policy in center field, in particular, if Nathan Church proves he isn't a capable starter. Signing an outfielder would likely result in Pereira getting DFA'd, and that could mean he gets picked up by another team.

RHP Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most controversial name on this list is Andre Pallante, who is not a free agent, is not out of options, and had a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts for the Cardinals in 2026. Keeping him around certainly makes sense, but now could also be the time for St. Louis to sell high. Is Pallante really a guy they want to commit to long-term in their rotation?

He shouldn't be. While he's a decent back-end starter, Pallante has never been one to strike many guys out (16.2 percent strikeout rate in his career), which greatly limits his ceiling. With Pallante only under contract through 2028, the Cardinals having top prospects nearing the majors (Tanner Franklin and Liam Doyle), and the Cardinals having money to spend on a proven arm, there's a decent chance Pallante is traded to fill a need, whether that's at third base, in the bullpen, or even in the rotation as part of a package.