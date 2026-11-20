With free agency in full swing and a potential lockout on the horizon, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle when it comes to key MLB offseason dates. Just this week, the deadline for players to accept or reject the qualifying offer hit, and the owners had multiple days of meetings in New York, as they do every year. Now, the tender deadline just came and went.

Below is an explanation of what the tender deadline actually is, as well as predictions regarding where the best players who were non-tendered will end up. Let's dive in.

What is the MLB tender deadline?

Any player who has not reached six years of big-league service time must be tendered a contract every offseason. This goes not only for players currently in arbitration, but even the players in pre-arbitration as well. The contract itself didn't need to become official today (those in arbitration have their salaries decided later in the offseason, traditionally), but teams had to make it known whether players with fewer than six years of service will be handed a contract at some point this offseason.

With that in mind, teams decide every year that either certain players are not worth the kind of money they're going to command in a new contract or that they simply don't have enough roster space to make a deal work. The players in these situations are non-tendered, which essentially means the teams are letting them hit free agency.

Just last offseason, we saw productive players like Adolis Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe and JJ Bleday get non-tendered, and there are some juicy names that just hit free agency this offseason as a result of the tender deadline decisions.

Where the best non-tendered players will sign

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Bailey Ober

The Minnesota Twins made a couple of surprising non-tenders, the first of which allowed Bailey Ober to hit the free agency market. The Twins just signed Sonny Gray and have a pretty stout rotation, so moving on from Ober makes some sense, but it's a bit surprising that they couldn't find a trade for him, given that he's been a decent innings eater for several years now.

Predicting where Ober will sign: San Francisco Giants

Ober is a pitcher who allows a ton of fly balls, so what fits him better than a ballpark known for suppressing home runs like Oracle Park? Ober would fit nicely in San Francisco, and the San Francisco Giants could use any starting pitching they could get to slot in behind Logan Webb and Landon Roupp.

OF Trevor Larnach

The second surprising non-tender coming from the Twins is Trevor Larnach, a player who had an impressive .788 OPS in 2026 and has a career .772 OPS against right-handed pitching. He doesn't do much against lefties, and isn't a great defender, so the Twins moving on makes sense, especially with young outfielders like Emmanuel Rodriguez and Walker Jenkins waiting in the wings, but Minnesota not finding a trade for him is fascinating.

Predicting where Larnach will sign: Houston Astros

The Houston Astros reportedly acquired Larnach from the Twins at the trade deadline before owner Jim Crane nixed the deal, and while that deal was completed under former GM Dana Brown, Larnach still fits in nicely in Houston. The Astros are short on left-handed bats and outfielders, and Larnach's shaky defense can be hid nicely by the Crawford Boxes in left field in Houston.

RHP Luis Gil

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Gil looked like a future frontline starter when he won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2024 for the New York Yankees, but his whiff rate has gone from 29 percent in 2024 to 21.5 percent in 2025 to 19.7 percent in 2026. The stuff is not nearly as explosive as it was a couple of years ago, so given that and the fact that Gil is out of options, it made sense for the Yankees to move on.

Predicting where Gil will sign: San Diego Padres

I'm not sold that Gil can be an effective big-league starter anymore, but a San Diego Padres team that has Joe Musgrove and Randy Vasquez leading its rotation might be the best bet when it comes to giving him a shot. At the very least, Gil can provide them with pitching depth, which every team could use.

3B/2B Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman was once a top prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals and he even hit 27 home runs in 2023, but he's hit .199 with a .645 OPS and a 34.8 percent strikeout rate since the start of the 2024 season, even spending part of 2026 in Triple-A due to his struggles at the dish. The Cardinals finally deciding enough is enough makes a lot of sense.

Predicting where Gorman will sign: Kansas CIty Royals

I'm not sure if Gorman will find a guaranteed MLB job, given how mightily he's struggled, but the Kansas City Royals make sense as a potential landing spot. They could certainly use more help at third base after trading Maikel Garcia, and this year's free agency class lacks talent at that position. It can be argued that Gorman has close to the most upside among the available third basemen, so the Royals, a team that likely won't be spending much money, should take what they can get.