For the first time since the 1990s, the St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. Yet, despite all that's gone wrong and despite a looming lockout on the horizon, now feels like the perfect time for Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals to do something they rarely do: spend aggressively in free agency.

This doesn't mean an all-out pursuit of Tarik Skubal (even though inquiring does make some sense), but the Cardinals can't just sit on their hands this offseason. Here's why now is the time for them to make some serious win-now moves.

Cardinals are better than their 2026 record shows

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals finished with a 77-85 record in 2026, but what if I told you they were only two games under .500 entering September? The Cardinals were in the wild-card race virtually all season long despite playing in a fairly competitive NL Central. This held even after the Cardinals traded Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan in the offseason, and moved on from veterans Lars Nootbaar, JoJo Romero and Dustin May at the trade deadline. The Cardinals made several moves with eyes on helping their future, yet were hovering around the .500 mark for much of 2026.

That goes to show just how promising their core is. JJ Wetherholt was a NL Rookie of the Year finalist. Alec Burleson led the NL in RBI. Jordan Walker ranked fifth in that category and even won the Home Run Derby. Ivan Herrera and Masyn Winn have been foundational pieces in St. Louis for a few years now. Starters Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Michael McGreevy had sub-4.00 ERAs in 29+ starts. Riley O'Brien staggered to the finish, but was an All-Star.

This list of players doesn't even include rookies like Joshua Baez, Leo Bernal and Quinn Mathews who debuted in 2026 and have bright futures. It also doesn't include top prospects like Rainiel Rodriguez, Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin and Jurrangelo Cijntje, all of whom could debut in 2027.

The Cardinals could use a few more pieces, particularly on the pitching side, but this is already a nice core that should only get better by the day. Why not try to add to that with some exciting external players?

Cardinals have boatloads of money to spend

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's most exciting about the Cardinals is that Wetherholt is the only player they're committed to under contract. I'm not kidding. Wetherholt is the only player with a guaranteed salary on the team right now. Obviously, that's going to change once numbers for players in arbitration and pre-arbitration are finalized, but even when factoring in arbitration projections, the Cardinals have a payroll just north of $81 million - the second-cheapest in the sport. The Cardinals might not be major spenders, but they spent over $130 million in payroll as recently as 2025. There's room for them to spend a ton if they want to.

And they should. The Cardinals are uniquely positioned to take some risks, whether it's giving a long-ish-term deal to a pitcher that they could really use, or even signing a guy like Teruaki Sato to play a position of need (third base) and offer tremendous upside.

With the right moves, the Cardinals could easily be in the thick of the NL wild-card race as soon as 2027. If they sit on their hands and don't make an effort to seriously improve, we could be looking at yet another season of the Cardinals selling at the trade deadline and not playing any meaningful September games.