This Mets mistake will survive the MLB trade deadline for all the wrong reasons

It’s very likely that Bo Bichette stays in New York through the MLB trade deadline, and doing sowould be an admission of guilt in a way for the Mets. They signed Bichette this offseason as a lineup fulcrum who could supplement Juan Soto; instead, it’s been a mediocre season at best for the former Toronto Blue Jay, and now there's speculation his time in New York will be abbreviated. The worst part? Even if New York decides to keep Bichette through the deadline, he has player options over the next two years that would essentially give him an out if the pressure is too much or he simply feels like a change of scenery would be best.

Either way, New York is on the losing end of the deal with Bichette, which is the gamble they took in free agency. They figured he’d be good enough to want to come back for at least one more season, or ideally sign a long-term extension. Now, though, the Mets can't sell him, both because they still hold out hope for contention this year and because doing so would prove he's already got one foot out of Queens.

Why New York won’t give up on Bo Bichette at MLB’s trade deadline

The Mets won’t give up on Bichette because their own stubbornness will make them believe he’s going to turn things around after the deadline and help them on a playoff push. As irrational as it feels, New York is just 5.5 games back from a Wild Card spot right now. Winning the NL East will be a bit tougher, as they’re 14 games behind the surging Atlanta Braves, but anything can happen.

New York’s season isn’t over yet, which is why the team is going to keep him around for the time being. It’s too early on to accept defeat on a move that should have worked out far differently. I think if New York were completely out of the postseason picture, they’d cut their losses, but there’s still hope — albeit minimal hope.

What the New York Mets lose in trading Bo Bichette at the deadline

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) reacts after fyling out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The biggest loss is that right now the Mets are hampered with injuries. Without Ronny Mauricio and Francisco Lindor, moving off Bichette essentially dooms this team. Both Mauricio and Lindor are on the IL, meaning Bichette has reverted to an interim shortstop role. The Mets obviously have no answer at shortstop if they part ways with Bichette by August, which would hurt this team even more.

It was a disastrous signing from the jump and now it’s getting a lot worse. They still don’t have an offense to support Soto and now they’re about to be down another infielder if Bichette opts to test his value in free agency. The good thing is Bichette may feel the need to come back for the 2027 season if he doesn’t turn things around.

Why Bo Bichette leaving New York is easier said than done

Yes, Bichette has had an unmotivated start to his time in Queens, but with it comes the reality that he might not get the money he would from the Mets if he tests free agency. New York is on the hook for $40-plus million in 2026, but another $5 million if Bichette declines his player option. The Mets want to see this through with Bichette, and after a down year, they could be gambling that he takes his player option in hopes he becomes the player they hoped he would be this year.

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It doesn’t help that his .646 OPS isn’t eye-popping either. When you look at Bichette’s career, it’s clear why the Mets prioritized him: In any season where he’s played at least 100 games, he doesn’t have less than 3.6 bWAR. This season, he’s sitting at -0.3, which is why everyone's feeling the pressure. It’s easy to say "he’s struggling, so trade him", but what if it’s more than that?

What if Bichette’s struggles give him no reason but to come back and force him to actually be the player they need him to be? Right now, he’s probably not getting anything close to the $42 million he’s supposed to get each of the next two seasons if he stays in Queens. That could be enticing enough. Maybe that will force New York to dig a little more into their pockets to actually put a competitive roster together.

Bichette’s down 2026 season could be a blessing in disguise for the Mets. It could force Bichette to come back to Queens and perform at a high level in 2027 to either force his way or do just enough to make the Mets a fun team again.

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