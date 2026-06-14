MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette linked to Phillies and Tarik Skubal trade plan

MLB trade deadline speculation is heating up with less than two months until teams can make major roster moves.

The MLB trade deadline is less than two months away. In the weeks to come, there will be a lot of jostling for position. Is your favorite team a buyer, seller or both? Well, that depends on how they perform before the All-Star Break. Should, say, the Detroit Tigers fall out of contention, then Tarik Skubal will be up for grabs. If the New York Mets go on a run, then perhaps they won't be willing to trade Freddy Peralta after all. You get the gist?

MLB's early-August deadline can make or break World Series hopes. This is especially true in an era dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won back-to-back Fall Classics. Let's dive in.

Phillies desperate to land an outfielder after Adolis Garcia injury

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Adolis Garcia's injury has sped up the Phillies trade deadline timeline.

Philadelphia is interested in Jo Adell and Seiya Suzuki

The Phillies lost outfielder Adolis Garcia for the rest of the season with a torn lat. Given Philadelphia's run with interim manager Don Mattingly, it's safe to expect Dave Dombrowski to buy at the MLB trade deadline, and he'll target outfielders first and foremost.

"The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat, and have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar," Bob Nightengale wrote in his recent column.

Of the two outfielders in question, Suzuki is having a better season than Adell. The latter's OPS is under .700, and acquiring him comes with significant risk. Meanwhile, Suzuki's availability likely depends on how the Cubs play leading up to the All-Star Break. Suzuki's play mimics that of the Cubs, an up-and-down slugger on an inconsistent team. Suzuki has a .772 OPS and 10 home runs, and he's a good bet to increase those numbers as the season goes on.

Tigers will wait until the All-Star Break to decide on Tarik Skubal trade

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians | Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Tigers recent run has them rethinking a Tarik Skubal trade.

Detroit will wait until the All-Star Break to make up their minds on Skubal.

The Tigers have shown signs of life in June, and with the return of Tarik Skubal could extend their run a bit further. Of course, two straight losses in Cleveland to the Guardians hasn't helped matters. Skubal made his first start off the injured list after undergoing a NanoScope procedure on Saturday. Skubal wasn't up to his usual form, but did throw almost five innings of two-run ball. It was a fine start given the circumstances.

Assuming the Tigers keep winning in June — which is a pretty big assumption for a team that was left for dead in May — they'll have a tough decision to make on Skubal, per Nightengale.

"The Tigers since have gone 7-3 in June and Skubal returned Saturday, with Casey Miza and Justin Verlander on the way back. The Tigers plan to wait until around the All-Star break to see if they can get back in the race before pulling the plug on their season and trading Skubal," Nightengale wrote.

Skubal is a free agent after this season and is a good bet to leave Detroit. Scott Harris only gets one shot to land an acceptable return for a two-time Cy Young winner.

Bo Bichette could sign with the Phillies next offseason

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

Despite a rough 2026 season, Bo Bichette could opt out of his Mets contract this offseason.

If Bichette opts out, expect the Phillies to be interested in the star infielder.

Bo Bichette could bet on himself this winter. Bichette has just a .644 OPS and an 80 OPS+. It's been a disastrous first season in Queens for the star infielder, who was expected to be a key cog on a contender in New York. Instead, the Mets are bringing up the rear in the NL East. None of that will stop Bichette from testing his value in a market lacking big bats this winter, per Nightengale.

"Teams expect New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette to opt out of the final two years of his Mets contract after the season, giving clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies a second shot at him. It could be a massive gamble for Bichette considering he’s still owed $79 million," Nightengale wrote.

The Phillies were all-in on Bichette this past winter until the Mets swooped in and made him a better offer with opt-outs. That won't stop Dombrowski from trying to acquire him next offseason, though, if he's able to turn his season around.

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