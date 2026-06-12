4 Adolis Garcia replacements the Phillies must pursue if they're serious

The next move will test Dave Dombrowski's ability to act swiftly and creatively before the trade deadline to keep Philadelphia's World Series window open.

Multiple contenders emerge who could provide immediate impact and balance to a left-handed-heavy lineup, but each comes with unique trade complications and team willingness questions.

The Philadelphia Phillies face a critical need for outfield depth after placing veteran Adolis Garcia on the 60-day IL with a torn right lat.

Just when it seemed like Adolis Garcia was finally getting going at the plate, the veteran outfielder suffered a torn right lat. While a return timeline is unknown, Garcia is going to miss the next two months at least, as the Philadelphia Phillies placed him on the 60-day IL.

Brutal news for the Philadelphia Phillies:

Right fielder Adolis García has a torn right lat and is going on the 60-day injured list. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 12, 2026

Now, Dave Dombrowski was quick to bring reinforcements to Philadelphia, trading for Derek Hill and promoting prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr., but are either of those players really reliable enough for a team trying to win a World Series? I mean, Hill is nothing more than a platoon outfielder at best, and Rincones has yet to even appear in a big-league game. The Phillies already needed to bolster their offense at the trade deadline, and Garcia's injury only emphasizes that need. Here are some outfielders they should be targeting.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | David Banks-Imagn Images

Seiya Suzuki made sense even before Adolis Garcia's injury news, as he's the exact kind of bat the Phillies could use. He's a right-handed hitter who, while he's had a down year, has a .806 OPS against left-handed pitching. Garcia's injury only amplifies the need for a big right-handed bat, and Suzuki, a player who hit 32 home runs and drove in 103 runs last season, is a needle-mover at his best.

There are a couple of roadblocks to consider, though. First, are we sure the Cubs will be willing sellers? They've played awful baseball for over a month now, but they're still 35-34, placing them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt. Second, even if the Cubs are willing to sell and are open to trading Suzuki, a player on an expiring contract, will Suzuki approve a trade to Philadelphia? He has a full no-trade clause.

The Phillies should hope he becomes available and is willing to come to Philadelphia, as Suzuki would fit perfectly.

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jo Adell is similar to Suzuki in some ways. He isn't quite as well-rounded a hitter as Suzuki, but he's a right-handed hitting offense-first outfielder having a down year who can hit lefties. Adell has a .669 OPS overall but a .911 OPS against lefties. That's something the Phillies could really use.

I'm not convinced the Angels will trade him, as he has an extra year of club control and they're, well, the Angels, but the Phillies have done deals with the Halos in recent years (the Brandon Marsh deal continues to pay dividends), and Philadelphia could be even more eager to get a deal done knowing they'd have Adell for 2027.

This season hasn't been great, but Adell hit 37 home runs in 2025 and could easily find his power stroke at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park playing for a contender. This feels like an easy buy-low opportunity.

Taylor Ward, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | David Richard-Imagn Images

I thought Taylor Ward made a lot of sense for the Phillies before this season, and nothing has changed to sway me from that opinion. Ward has not had the season I expected he would after being traded to the Orioles in the offseason, as he only has three home runs (he hit 36 of them in 2025), but he has a wildly impressive .410 on-base percentage.

That's good for fourth among all qualified hitters, trailing only Nick Kurtz, Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani. Ward has drawn 61 walks, more than everyone other than Kurtz and Mike Trout. He has one of the best eyes in the sport and has been getting on base at will as a result. Can you imagine him as a table-setter in front of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper?

Ward would give the Phillies much-needed balance, and if the Orioles are willing sellers (and that's a big if), he shouldn't cost much, as he's on an expiring contract.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It wouldn't be a Phillies trade target article without mentioning Jarren Duran's name. The Phillies have long needed outfield help, and Duran has been available for years. Nothing has come to fruition, but this remains an obvious fit.

Now, I don't like the Duran fit as much as I like the others, as he would add yet another left-handed hitter to an already left-handed-heavy lineup, but beggars can't be choosers. The Phillies are desperate for an outfielder, and Duran has as much upside as any outfielder realistically available (no, I don't believe Byron Buxton and Mike Trout are available).

If the Phillies can find a deal at a palatable price, they should go through with it. Their window to win, with their aging core, is right now. Without many other alternatives, a Duran trade could be their best shot to win a World Series title.

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