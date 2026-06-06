This Phillies-Orioles trade for Taylor Ward puts Philly back on World Series track

The Philadelphia Phillies are on an extended heater ever since Don Mattingly took over. Those things are not necessarily related — this roster was always better than its early-season record suggested. The Phillies are cruising behind a dominant front end of the rotation and another MVP-caliber campaign from Kyle Schwarber.

That said, it's hard to imagine the Phillies earnestly competing for a spot in the World Series without major upgrades at the trade deadline. Philadelphia has the worst collection of right-handed hitters in MLB. The outfield in particular could use an upgrade. It's time to call up the Baltimore Orioles about Taylor Ward.

This Phillies-Orioles trade lands Taylor Ward in Philadelphia

The bidding for Ward could get competitive, as there is substantial demand for quality right-handed bats and not much supply. The Phillies offer up two top-15 prospects in their system, per MLB Pipeline, in 25-year-old outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. (No. 6) and 24-year-old pitcher Jean Cabrera (No. 13). That should get the job done, or at least come close. This is a rental, after all.

Why the Orioles say yes

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - Philadelphia Phillies | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore needs to flesh out its farm system after Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo and other top prospects graduated to the majors in recent years. Gabriel Rincones Jr. has battled through knee injuries this season and spent a large chunk of time on rehab assignments, but the powerful lefty is knocking on the door to MLB.

If Rincones were a righty instead of a lefty, there's a decent chance we would've seen him debut in Philadelphia already. The Phillies need help in the outfield, but Rincones' platoon splits make him an awkward fit. Now is the time to cash in on the trade market; Rincones has a much easier path to big-league reps in Baltimore.

At 6-foot-3, Rincones stands tall in the box and generates monster exit velocities. He needs to polish his hit tool, but the upside is considerable. He's a functional corner outfielder and a decent base-runner on the margins.

Jean Cabrera has struggled mightily in 11 minor league starts this season (10.29 ERA), but he's another Phillies prospect stuck in promotion limbo. There just is not a spot for him on the MLB roster right now. Philadelphia is an injury away from a major hole in the rotation, but Cabrera is still stuck toward the back of the line in terms of replacement.

He needs to ramp up the effectiveness of his fastball, but Cabrera's slider and changeup project as plus pitches and he's historically quite durable. Given Baltimore's ongoing talent void on the mound, Cabrera has a chance to right the ship and debut for the O's as soon as next season. If he can't stick as a starter, perhaps his stuff plays up a bit in a bullpen role. He will get his shot eventually.

With the O's already falling out of contention in the AL East, a couple development swings at positions of need should be enough to move off of Ward's expiring contract. A reunion in free agency is extremely unlikely, even with Baltimore opening its checkbook a bit more liberally this past winter.

Why the Phillies say yes

Taylor Ward - Baltimore Orioles | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Unless the Phillies want to empty out their farm system in pursuit of a true superstar like Bryron Buxton, Taylor Ward probably represents the best intersection of value and positional need at the deadline.

As a rental, Ward won't require Philadelphia to dip into the Aidan Miller or Dante Nori tier of their farm system. Moreover, the Phillies are financially equipped to re-sign Ward if all breaks right after the deadline. The dead money for Nick Castallanos comes off the books next winter, as does Adolis García's one-year contract.

Three Phillies boast a .700-plus OPS this season: Kyle Schwarber (.944), Bryce Harper (.873) and Brandon Marsh (.840). All lefties. Philadelphia's offense as a whole has struggled to sustain momentum. Rallies typically die once the top of the order passes. The Phillies are especially incompetent against left-handed pitching, as the splits from their righties do not improve enough to compensate for the inevitable regression from their lefty bats in those matchups.

Ward alone is not a wholesale solution, but he'd help. A lot. Ward has struggled to replicate his power from last season. He has two homers in 2026 after belting 36 a year ago. That said, he's still working deep into counts, with the third-highest walk rate (19.3%) in MLB. He generates strong contact into the outfield greenery, with a .760 OPS and 16 doubles through an AL-high 285 plate appearances this season.

The O's put Ward in the leadoff spot, but he'd probably bat cleanup in Philadelphia. Too often pitchers can dance around Harper in the three-hole because Alec Bohm or Brandon Marsh is waiting on the other side. Ward, with an .815 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, would tremendously improve the shape of this Phillies lineup.

Ward would probably steal at-bats from Adolis García (.591 OPS) and Justin Crawford (.634 OPS) depending on the matchup, occupying a corner spot opposite Brandon Marsh.

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