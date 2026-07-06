This Pirates-Rockies trade for Hunter Goodman could save Ben Cherington's job

Consider me a Hunter Goodman believer. The Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher has far better splits away from Coors Field than in the friendly confines and rarified air Denver offers. But all good things must come to an end, and in the case of Goodman, he could be traded as early as August. Goodman is under team control through at least 2028 and has an .873 OPS in 2026. He's a solid defensive catcher, as well, which makes him a valuable asset to a Rockies organization nowhere close to winning.

Thankfully for the Rockies, the market for Goodman would be immense were he made available. The Pittsburgh Pirates, for one, need a catcher they can build around. Henry Davis isn't that guy, and Endy Rodriguez is injury prone. Ben Cherington is feeling the heat in what could be his final season in Pittsburgh should the Buccos miss the postseason again after going all-in this past offseason. It's a match made in heaven, though this trade would be an expensive one for Pittsburgh.

What a Pirates trade package for Hunter Goodman would look like

For the Pirates to acquire Goodman, they'll have to part with a top-30 prospect in all of baseball in Edward Florentino. The 19-year-old has a 60-grade power tool and could be a 30-30 threat once he reaches the big leagues. Kelly, meanwhile, could contribute to the Rockies rotation as soon as this season. Add in Davis, arguably Cherington's biggest whiff since he's been in charge in Pittsburgh, and Colorado could land a former No. 1 pick to boot.

Would the Pirates make this trade?

Pirates fans will undoubtedly be disappointed at the inclusion of Florentino in this deal, but Pittsburgh only has two top-100 prospects in their system, with the latter being Seth Hernandez. He's not going anywhere. Trading Davis is addition by subtraction, and the former No. 1 overall pick could use a fresh start elsewhere. He's a sound defensive backstop with some pop, but he's also hitting well under the Mendoza line. Kelly, meanwhile, doesn't have a long-term place in the Pirates rotation considering their strength in that department.

Goodman could be a perennial All-Star and form an immediate connection with Paul Skenes. Pittsburgh would have to find a spot in the lineup for Endy Rodriguez, but Marcell Ozuna has been dreadful at DH. Why not rotate Endy and Goodman there instead?

Verdict: Yes

Would the Rockies make this trade?

The Rockies are starting from scratch. Florentino is a legitimate chip to build around, alongside Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon. As productive as Goodman has been this season, he struggles at Coors Field, where the Rockies play half of their games. Colorado's competitive window won't open until at least 2028 barring a shocking turnaround, and Goodman will be nearing free agency by then.

Verdict: Yes

Why Ben Cherington needs to make a big splash for the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers Workout | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Cherington's time in Pittsburgh has been a mixed bag. On the one hand, he has revamped the Pirates farm system and made some solid draft selections. On the other, he's failed to develop many of those same prospects, including Davis. It was also Cherington's decision to spend $12 million on Ozuna rather than adding arms to one of the worst bullpens in MLB.

Trading for Goodman — an established All-Star catcher — is what good teams do at the MLB trade deadline. Goodman is under team control and relatively cheap, so he fits the Pirates mold. If Pittsburgh hopes to make a run at the NL Wild Card this season, they will need help in multiple facets, starting with that bullpen and lineup reinforcements. Acquiring Goodman for the right price could help buy Cherington more time.

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