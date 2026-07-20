This Rangers-Mets Freddy Peralta trade would drastically change the AL West

The trade deadline decision could shape the Rangers' path toward a potential World Series showdown with the Dodgers.

The Rangers need rotation help to secure the AL West and advance deeper in the playoffs this season.

For whatever reason, the Texas Rangers have become the New York Mets’ dumping ground for underwhelming veterans.

Back in 2023, the Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Rangers amid a lost season. Although he struggled during the postseason, Scherzer nonetheless played a pivotal role on the first World Series-winning team in franchise history. This past winter, we saw the Mets send longtime second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil to Texas for second baseman Marcus Semien.

History may as well repeat itself ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Mets have been among baseball’s worst teams, and veteran starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is a pending free agent. Meanwhile, the Rangers narrowly lead an incredibly mediocre AL West and desperately need rotation help.

The Texas Rangers must pursue a Freddy Peralta trade

Peralta is struggling through his worst season in years, carrying a 4.66 ERA into Monday’s start against the Brewers. After averaging 3.0 bWAR from 2021-25, he’s only provided the last-place Mets with 0.2 bWAR through 20 starts.

However, Peralta is a proven veteran with playoff experience. Even if he’s only a rental, he’d give the Rangers a much-needed boost in an ugly, aging rotation. Jacob deGrom turned 38 last month, and Nathan Eovaldi has a 4.21 ERA in 19 starts. Texas can do better than having MacKenzie Gore as the likely No. 3 starter in the rotation, and former top prospect Kumar Rocker looks like someone in need of a reset at Triple-A.

The thought of Peralta only being a rental shouldn’t scare Texas away. Every contender should approach the trade deadline with one goal: What can they do to take down the Dodgers in the World Series? Even with Shohei Ohtani’s pitching days on pause, the Dodgers remain the heavy favorites to win their third consecutive title.

Freddy Peralta, K'ing the Side in the 1st pic.twitter.com/ZY5xoJZ9Ip — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2026

Peralta’s presence could go a long way in helping the Rangers hold off the Mariners in the AL West. Remember, a division title guarantees the Rangers home-field advantage in both the Wild Card Round and the Division Series, assuming they advance beyond the first round.

As things stand, the second-place AL East and AL Central finishers will likely earn the top two AL Wild Card spots. The surging Red Sox currently hold the third and final Wild Card spot. In other words, the Rangers’ postseason path becomes far more difficult if they don’t win the West.

Admittedly, I’m not sure whether the Mets would be able to land a top-30 prospect for Peralta. He has a 6.10 ERA and a 36-16 K-BB ratio over his last 38 ⅓ innings, and he’s months away from free agency.

But that’s even more incentive for the Rangers to go all-out for Peralta. He may come far cheaper than one would think, and he doesn’t have a no-trade clause.

Given the Mets’ luck, who else is prepared for Peralta to record a sub-2 ERA in the playoffs and Nimmo to earn ALCS MVP? As if Mets fans don’t have enough reason to cry on the couch this fall.

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