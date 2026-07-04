This White Sox-Giants trade for Robbie Ray would help Chicago hold off the Guardians

The decision to trade for a mid-tier arm now could determine whether this season becomes a playoff contender or fades away.

The Chicago White Sox have lost back-to-back games to the Cleveland Guardians, watching their one-game lead in the AL Central turn into a one-game deficit in 48 hours. This doesn't mean the White Sox are doomed by any means — the losses were both by one run — but it does go to show that as good a story as this year has been for them, the White Sox might need to add to their roster if they want to overtake Cleveland in the AL Central.

This doesn't necessarily mean mortgaging their future for a rental like Tarik Skubal, but it doesn't make sense to just let this season go to waste, either. The White Sox should show that they're interested in winning now, even if they don't want to trade their entire farm system, and a deal for Robbie Ray would be perfect in that regard.

This White Sox-Giants trade for Robbie Ray gives Chicago the rotation stabilizer it needs

The White Sox would be acquiring a veteran with postseason experience in Robbie Ray, who this rotation could desperately use. He isn't the Cy Young-caliber arm he once was, but he remains a contributor at age 34, and he won't cost the entire farm to acquire.

That doesn't mean he'd come cheap, though, as in this deal, the White Sox would be sending a pair of intriguing prospects to the San Francisco Giants. While both fan bases will likely be against this deal, here's why it could make sense for both sides.

Would the White Sox do this trade?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the kind of trade the White Sox should be shooting for, improving at the trade deadline without mortgaging the future. Again, Ray isn't the star he once was, but he has a 3.39 ERA in 17 appearances this season, and he's been particularly effective of late (1.46 ERA in his last six starts). In fact, Ray has allowed three runs or fewer in 14 of his 17 outings this season, so Chicago can rely on him to put them in position to win just about every time he takes the mound.

If you add Ray to this rotation that already includes Davis Martin, Sean Burke and Noah Schultz, with top prospect Hagen Smith not too far away, all of a sudden the White Sox would have an interesting group. It wouldn't be the best in the league by any means, but Ray would dramatically raise their floor, and having a starter with postseason experience would help this young staff a ton.

Chicago wouldn't be getting Ray for free, as they'd have to part with two of their 15 or 20 best prospects. As daunting as that sounds, though, the White Sox can do this deal without even feeling it much. Sandlin is an intriguing prospect, and he already has some big-league run, but the White Sox have other pitching prospects like Smith and Tanner McDougal who bring more upside. Lodise is an even more interesting prospect, but with a young infield already assembled, he's expendable — especially knowing that Billy Carlson, a better shortstop prospect, would still be sticking around.

This feels like the best of both worlds for Chicago. They get to improve their odds of competing this season while not parting with any of their high-end prospects. That should get Chris Getz to pull the trigger.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Giants do this trade?

Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 36-51 record, the Giants are almost certainly going to be sellers at this year's trade deadline, and that means parting with all of their expiring contracts, which include Ray. It all comes down to the right return, and this package from the White Sox wouldn't be bad.

Sandlin already has four big-league games under his belt, and while he has a 6.05 ERA in those outings, he has a pair of quality starts to his credit. He throws incredibly hard, and while command can be an issue at times, he has the makings of being a solid mid-rotation arm — especially if he can add some secondary pitches to his fastball and cutter. He's an intriguing starter the Giants can plug into their rotation right now.

Lodise might have even more upside than Sandlin. He has incredible speed (27 stolen bases this season), an elite eye (.373 OBP) and more power than you'd expect (nine home runs). His hit tool, or lack thereof, is a bit of a concern, and I'm not positive he'll stick at shortstop, but there's enough here to bet on.

Landing both Sandlin, an mLB-ready starter, and Lodise, a toolsy prospect with upside, for a couple of months of a 34-year-old feels like a win for San Francisco.

Verdict: Yes

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