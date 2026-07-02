One trade the White Sox and Guardians could make to gain the AL Central edge

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians embark on a four-game series Thursday evening. There is still a month until the trade deadline, but this is a series with massive postseason implications. Chicago (45-40) and Cleveland (45-42) are a game apart in the standings, with the NL Central crown hanging in the balance.

Neither organization has a reputation for major swings on the trade market. These are two young teams built from within. That said, the American League has not felt this wide open in years. It truly is right there for the taking. Both teams have something to prove. Now is the time to push in chips.

White Sox should target Angels LHP Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers - Los Angeles Angels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers has a solid 3.88 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 17 starts and 99.2 innings, but the numbers are even better under the hood. He has a 2.96 FIP and 3.04 expected ERA, two metrics which point to forthcoming positive regression. Simply put: Detmers has been unlucky and his numbers should improve down the stretch.

He's fourth in MLB in pitching fWAR (2.9), too. Detmers spent last season coming out of the bullpen after a few turbulent years in the rotation, but the 26-year-old southpaw has unlocked a new gear in 2026. He's also under club control through 2028, so the White Sox can secure 2.5 years of production at their primary position of need. For all of Chicago's up-and-coming offensive talent, the rotation — as it is currently — is just not built for October.

FanSided's Zach Rotman outlined this trade package and the benefits already. It's hard to disgree with the compensation.

"To get a pitcher of this caliber under control for as long as he is, you have to be willing to give stuff up, though, and the White Sox would be doing that," he writes. "Hagen Smith, a top-five pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, is one of the best left-handed pitching prospects in the sport, and Billy Carlson, a top-10 pick from the 2025 MLB Draft, is one of the best defensive prospects in the league. There's a world in which both of these players become extremely valuable."

The Angels are not inclined to trade Detmers, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, but two top-five prospects from the White Sox system and a talented 17-year-old catcher in Fernando Graterol could force interim GM John Mozeliak to strongly consider a move. Los Angeles is years away from meaningful contention based on the state of its roster.

Detmers can headline the White Sox rotation in the playoffs and raise their regular season floor considerably.

Guardians should target Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams

CJ Abrams - Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals are sneaky competitive this season and could inch their way into the Wild Card picture, especially as St. Louis, Cincinnati and other teams falter. But we also know the Nats are embracing the longview under new GM Paul Toboni, who listened to CJ Abrams trade overtures all winter. If the Guardians — a team in desperate need of more middle-order thump — come knocking with a few highly regarded prospects, Washington should pick up the phone.

Abrams, 25, is still in the early stages of his prime, having broken out on another level this season. He's up to 18 home runs and 13 stolen bases with an .866 OPS and 140 OPS+. He's the beneficiary of positive batted-ball luck, no doubt, but Abrams has always had every tool in the toolkit.

His speed-power combo is rare enough. Much less with two additional years of club control, which should appeal to a financially restricted Guardians organization. Cleveland can carve out a three-postseason window with Abrams before worrying about his potential departure as a free agent.

Breakout rookies Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter have done a lot to elevate this Cleveland lineup, but the Guards are still lacking that true second superstar to pair with José Ramírez. Abrams checks that box — and he does so right next to Ramírez at a premium infield position.

Abrams' poor defense is a concern and there's a chance Cleveland would need to explore a move to second base or center field next spring. For now, however, the hit rool, the base-running, more than makes up for it.

Washington acquires MLB-ready shortstop Angel Genao. He's sharp with his glove and a very well-rounded hitter. The Nats could plug him into shortstop in lieu of Abrams and see what he's made of in the stretch run.

Khal Stephen, 23, is a 6-foot-4 righty with a projectable frame on the mound. His lively fastball projects as a plus-plus pitch and he can stretch his arsenal out to five distinct offerings when needed, including a killer splitter. He's on the fast-track in Double A and could debut for DC, a team in need of pitching, next season. Alfonsin Rosario, a 22-year-old outfielder with major tools, is more of a long-term bet, but he generates easy power and has an elite arm for the right field.

Washington resets its timeline. The Guardians go all-in on the present, with the chance for three guaranteed years of top-shelf production at a cornerstone position. Cleveland would straight-up have the most talented infield group in the AL.

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