Updated MLB playoff races: Biggest surprises at the halfway point

We've officially hit July, which means things are about to get real. The MLB All-Star Game is less than two weeks away, and from there, it's only a hop, skip and a jump to the trade deadline — the point of no return to decide whether you're making a playoff push or playing for next year.

With every team having played at least 81 games, this is as good a time as any to take stock of the landscape around the league. And man, good luck figuring out which is way is up right now, as well as which teams might be buying or selling in a few weeks' time. Let's take a look at how the playoff races are shaking up in the AL and NL, and the most eyebrow-raising developments so far.

AL East: Can the Rays hang on in the AL East?

Tampa Bay Rays v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Tampa Bay Rays 49-33 -- New York Yankees 48-37 2.5 Toronto Blue Jays 40-46 11 Baltimore Orioles 40-48 12 Boston Red Sox 37-47 13

The AL East was projected to be one of, if not the, most rugged divisions in the sport this year, with as many as four teams — pretty much everyone but the Tampa Bay Rays — harboring legitimate pennant aspirations. And yet, for as much as we expected from the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, all of them are under .500 as we enter July — and it's the Rays that everyone is chasing.

Tampa came back to Earth a bit in June, even ceding control of first place to the New York Yankees for a bit. But as the Yankees fall apart amid injuries, the Rays have roared back thanks to better-than-expected pitching and just enough offense from Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda. Is it sustainable for the stretch run? There's certainly been some close-game luck in this start, as the Rays' +30 run differential suggests. But unless New York gets healthy in a hurry, no one else in this division appears to have much interest in winning it. Why not Tampa, especially if they take a swing at the deadline on a rental like Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta?

AL Central: Can anybody stop the White Sox?

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox | Daniel Bartel/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Chicago White Sox 45-40 -- Cleveland Guardians 44-42 1.5 Minnesota Twins 41-46 5 Detroit Tigers 37-49 8.5 Kansas City Royals 35-51 10.5

At a certain point, this ceases to be a feel-good story and starts being something with a bit more staying power. Chicago entered play on Wednesday two games up on Cleveland in the loss column, and the Guardians haven't looked the part of a contender for a bit now. Sure, the White Sox are awfully young, and sure, their pitching staff is probably a couple starters short of being postseason-viable. But this offense is legit, and is there anyone else in this division you actually trust?

The Royals are fully cooked. The Twins appear to be looking for an excuse to sell, and certainly won't be buying. The Tigers probably can't in good conscience be buyers at the deadline unless they pick up several games in the standings between now and the end of July. If Chicago keeps hitting, they'll be there at the end.

AL West: Will the Mariners ever get it together?

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners | Olivia Vanni/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Texas Rangers 44-42 -- Seattle Mariners 44-43 0.5 Houston Astros 43-45 2 Athletics 40-46 4 Los Angeles Angels 36-51 8.5

The Mariners came one game away from their first-ever World Series appearance last fall and ran back more or less the same team for 2026, plus the addition of infielder Brendan Donovan. And yet, it simply hasn't clicked for Seattle so far this season, with Cal Raleigh alternating between injured and ineffective and the whole offense struggling for consistency.

This team can still pitch with the best of them, although the bullpen hasn't been as great with Andres Munoz and Matt Brash both battling health issues. Still, every time they seem to take a step forward, it's promptly followed by two steps back — which has opened the door for the Texas Rangers, who have been the dictionary definition of mediocre and yet find themselves leading the division anyway. Heck, the Astros were miserable for the first month and a half of the year but have gotten hot in June and are now just two games back.

If I had to bet, I'd still put my money on the Mariners figuring it out; there's simply too much talent here, and we've seen what it looks like what it's all clicking. Houston is coming, though, and at a certain point you have to wonder if it's just not their year.

NL Wild Card: Can the Cardinals and Marlins hold on?

St. Louis Cardinals v Minnesota Twins | Steven Garcia/GettyImages

Team Record Games back St. Louis Cardinals 44-38 -- Miami Marlins 46-40 -- San Diego Padres 43-41 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 43-42 2.5 Washington Nationals 44-43 2.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 43-43 3

Ah yes, the battle for the third and final NL Wild Card spot, just as we all expected it would look. The Cubs and Phillies have righted the ship and appear bound for the first two positions, while there isn't a ton of drama in the division races either (though the fading Braves are sure trying to make it interesting). Beyond that, though, chaos reigns, with the Cardinals one of this year's most pleasant surprises and the Marlins among the hottest teams in baseball of late.

Question marks abound with both, of course. Do the Cardinals have enough pitching? Can the Marlins hit enough? But look at the teams behind them: The Padres are a mess offensively, the D-backs don't have much of any depth, the Nationals are just happy to be here and the Pirates have been hovering around .500 for a while now. This might be a race to 85 wins, and that's one that St. Louis and Miami can win thanks to their respective strengths.