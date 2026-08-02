This Yankees trade package for Adley Rutschman might force the Orioles hand

The proposed package hinges on future potential and immediate impact, with the Yankees hoping to transform their lineup weakness before key stars return.

Baltimore prefers dealing outside the AL East but may accept a significant offer to secure immediate help for their pitching staff.

The Yankees approach the MLB trade deadline with a massive need at catcher. It just so happens that one of their AL East rivals has a perfect solution to their biggest problem. GM Brian Cashman and his staff know they'll need to make a big offer to pry Adley Rutschman away from the Orioles.

Officials in Baltimore would clearly prefer to keep Rutschman for the long haul. The challenge is that the All-Star backstop is headed to free agency in 2027 and it does not seem that the Orioles are prepared to meet his contract demands. That makes now the last opportunity for the franchise to recoup major assets in exchange for letting him leave town.

The combination of Austin Wells and Ali Sanchez has struggled mightily in the Bronx. That weakness, combined to injuries to big-name hitters like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger has left manager Aaron Boone's lineup mired in mediocrity. The addition of a player like Rutschman could do wonders to lengthn the Yankee lineup.

What will the Yankees need to give up in an Adley Rutschman trade?

The Yankees must understand the Orioles will force them to overpay to land Rutschman. Think of it as an intra-division tax of sorts. Baltimore would prefer to ship Rutschman outside of the division, but the right move for their future is to accept the biggest offer they can garner on the trade market.

The Orioles need to justify the deal to their fan base, and receiving two starting pitchers who can help right away would be a good start. Will Warren got off to a hot start for New York before seeing his performance dip in recent weeks. Throwing 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball against the White Sox in his last start should boost his trade value at the right time for the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez might have even more upside. He's made a few spot starts for New York this year with mixed results. He's struggled with command at the big league level, but that's been a strength of his in the minors. He comfortably profiles as a No. 4 starter with moderate upside to exceed those expectations if he can improve his stuff a tick as his body fills out.

The final element of this deal would be the inclusion of Kaeden Kent. The son of Hall of Famer Jeff Kent will not stick at shortstop over the long-haul, but he does profile as an above-average bat if things break right as he develops. If he turns into a second baseman who hits 20 home runs per year he'll be a positive asset for the Orioles over the medium term.

How much can Adley Rutschman help the Yankees?

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Yankees should only consider giving up such a strong package for Rutschman if they get the sense they can keep him for the long haul. That will require a sizeable contract in free agency, but it's the sort of deal New York needs to make if they want to get back to the World Series.

His immediate benefit to the Yankees is obvious and profound. He turns their biggest lineup weakness into a positive. Rutschman is the type of high-level hitter who can help keep New York's offensive afloat until their other stars get healthy. This is a deal Cashman should pull the trigger on if the Orioles are open to dealing with them.

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