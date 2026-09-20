Tigers vs. White Sox rain delay: Updated start time and weather forecast from Chicago

The last thing any team fighting for a playoff spot in the final days of the regular season wants is for a rain delay to wreak havoc on the schedule. And yet that's exactly where the Chicago White Sox find themselves on Sunday, as their series finale against the Detroit Tigers won't start on time as rain sweeps through much of the Midwest.

Every game is critical for the South Siders right now, as they've seen the Cleveland Guardians overtake them for the AL Central lead in recent days and are now clinging to the AL's final Wild Card spot by just two games entering play on Sunday. With little time for rescheduling, what are the chances we can get a full nine innings in? We've got you covered with live updates from Rate Field.

Today's Tigers-White Sox tilt will not start on time. White Sox say they expect the game to be played today once the weather system passes. We might be here a while. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 20, 2026

When will the Tigers-White Sox game start on Sunday?

Just after noon CT/1 p.m. ET, the White Sox announced that Sunday's game would begin in a delay. They didn't offer any specifics as to when we might get baseball, though they did add that "we do expect this weather to pass through, and for the game to be played".

Unfortunately for both the team and the fans hoping to attend, the forecast doesn't appear too promising, as a large storm system is slowly making its way through the Chicagoland area. Still, this is getaway day for both teams, and no one wants to have to extend the regular season — especially not the White Sox, who are hoping to prepare for a trip to the postseason in just a week's time. All of which means that Detroit and Chicago should be committed to seeing this game through, even if it means waiting through multiple delays.

Rate Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Again: The weather radar right now in Chicago is not pretty. The current system is expected to linger for at least an hour or so, if not longer. And that's not the only weather in the forecast for the day.

Hour Chance of precipitation 1 p.m. 85% 2 p.m. 53% 3 p.m. 49% 4 p.m. 49% 5 p.m. 70% 6 p.m. 70% 7 p.m. 70%

There's another storm system behind it, one that figures to hit Chicago at some point this evening. Even if play is able to get going at around, say, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, it'll be a race against the clock to try and get a full game in before the next round of rain hits. Again, both teams are very motivated to avoid an outright postponement. But we could be here a while.