Forget high-speed chases or hearing Metallica on the soundtrack: my favorite part of playing “Grand Theft Auto VI” on release day was petting the neighbors’ dog.

The internet has spent recent months joking about various things coming out before "GTA VI," which finally hit our Xbox and PlayStation consoles on Thursday morning. Over 13 years passed between releases of arguably gaming’s most recognizable series, and the hype resulted in “GTA flu,” a sudden illness with symptoms involving staying home and returning to Vice City.

Much has happened in the MLB world between September 2013 and November 2026, and we’re not solely talking about uniform or logo changes.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels still haven’t won a playoff series (Last happened: 2009)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before going any further, let’s go through the timeline: the initial version of “Grand Theft Auto V” was released on Sept. 17, 2013, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Rockstar Games re-released the game for PS4 and Xbox One on Nov. 18, 2014, and a PC version followed in April 2015.

Not only have Trout and the Angels failed to win a playoff series since his July 2011 debut, but they haven’t reached the postseason in well over a decade. Even with pending new owner Stan Kroenke expected to take over the team in January, the Angels are fresh off a team-record 100 losses and haven’t had a winning record since 2015.

Trout, who turned 35 in August, has resisted a trade and is expected to remain in Anaheim for the foreseeable future. At this point, we expect “Grand Theft Auto VII” to release before the Angels come anywhere close to a playoff berth.

The New York Yankees haven’t won a championship in the post-Derek Jeter era (Last happened: 2009)

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How long has it been since “Grand Theft Auto V” was released? Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte were still on the Yankees’ roster in September 2013, and an injured Derek Jeter was in his penultimate season. Fans were already getting frustrated amid a four-season championship drought, and things have only gotten worse; the Yankees have won only a single pennant since the start of 2010 despite no losing records in that time.

Jeter and Rivera have since entered the Hall of Fame, and Pettitte has two years left on the ballot. The five-time World Series champion appeared on 48.5 percent of ballots last year, and we’ll see where he finishes this coming cycle.

Alex Rodriguez and the proven PED users still haven’t entered the Hall of Fame (Last happened: N/A)

New York Yankees pitchers Roger Clemens (22) and Andy Pettitte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At least for me, there are three different levels of performance-enhancing drug users: those who were only suspected, those named in the 2007 Mitchell Report, and those who have been suspended following failed drug tests. Pettitte was named in the Mitchell Report, as were Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens; the latter two fell off the ballot in 2022, and it’s worth noting that Pettitte publicly apologized ahead of the 2008 season.

Rodriguez, who was suspended for all of 2014, appeared on 40 percent of ballots this past cycle. Manny Ramírez (suspended in 2009 and 2011) exhausted his eligibility last year, and Rafael Palmeiro (suspended in 2005) never gained any steam. Mark McGwire admitted to using steroids in 2010, and his voting totals subsequently plummeted.

We don’t expect this trend to change anytime soon, which is bad news for ex-Yankees and Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó when he debuts on the ballot next winter. The eight-time All-Star totaled 68.7 bWAR but served two separate suspensions following positive drug tests.

Major League Baseball still hasn’t fixed its blackout problem (Last happened: N/A)

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that the league wants blackouts to continue, of course. In fact, MLB executive Morgan Sword recently told reporters that a proposed salary cap and floor system is the “best way” to ensure that blackouts will finally end. We’ve heard it all before, and nothing has changed.

“I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week.

If you want your baseball fix, you can rest easy knowing that “GTA VI” includes a baseball bat as a usable weapon. No word yet on whether you can challenge an alligator to a home run derby, though.