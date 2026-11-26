Morale among MLB fans is at an all-time low right now, and understandably so, given the upcoming lockout that's going to last for who knows how long. Just as the sport is gaining popularity and flooded with superstar talent, games could be stripped away while billionaire owners and millionaire players argue over finances.

With that being said, there's at least one thing, whether it's a player, an executive or even an owner, for every MLB fan base to be thankful for. Let's dive in.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll had a down year in 2026, yet he still amassed 4.2 fWAR, the same total as Ben Rice. Even in a down year, he was an All-Star and won a Gold Glove award. He's now been an All-Star in three of his first five big-league seasons, and he ranks fifth among all qualified position players in the National League in fWAR in that span. Carroll is a superstar, and he only recently turned 26 years of age. Oh yeah, he's also under control through 2031. That's certainly something to be thankful for.

Athletics: Good position player core

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athletics fans don't have much going for them right now. The move away from Oakland still stings, the team went 64-98 in 2026 despite hope of potentially competing for a Wild Card spot and the pitching is an absolute mess. Their lineup, though, can be very good when healthy. From Nick Kurtz to Shea Langeliers to Tyler Soderstrom to even Henry Bolte, this offense is oozing with potential. What's even better is the A's have Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson extended long-term — and who knows, maybe they can get something done with Kurtz at some point.

Atlanta Braves: Chris Sale

When the Atlanta Braves made the trade to acquire Chris Sale ahead of the 2024 season, many MLB fans ripped them. They were seemingly acquiring a player nearing the end of his career who had immense trouble staying healthy. Instead, Sale has been nothing short of brilliant in Atlanta, posting a 2.36 ERA in 466 innings of work while averaging a little over 25 starts per season. He hasn't been an iron man, but he's been mostly healthy, and brilliant when he's been able to take the mound. He won the Cy Young award in 2024, was a finalist in 2026 and has made it clear he wants to retire with Atlanta.

Baltimore Orioles: An owner willing to spend

David Rubenstein seems detached from what makes sports great by saying he doesn't understand why people care, but in spite of that, he's willing to spend money. The Baltimore Orioles have signed players to nine-figure deals in back-to-back offseasons now, with Pete Alonso signing the dotted line last offseason and Freddy Peralta following suit on Tuesday. It's very fair to question what Mike Elias has done with the money Rubenstein has allowed him to spend, but Rubenstein's willingness to open his wallet is a nice breath of fresh air after what O's fans had previously been through.

Boston Red Sox: Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How can you not love Payton Tolle? From his story to his personality, everything about this guy is awesome. The fact that he's a budding ace makes him even easier to love: Tolle had a 3.03 ERA in 26 starts in 2026, finishing the year as an AL Rookie of the Year finalist. It's one thing for a player to be easy to root for, and it's another for that player to give elite on-field production. The Red Sox have a true gem here.

Chicago Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Speaking of awesome humans who are also awesome on the field, Pete Crow-Armstrong provides youthful energy fan bases adore and elite on-field production that led the Chicago Cubs to the playoffs in 2026. Crow-Armstrong didn't just win the MVP award in 2026, he did so unanimously after hitting 45 home runs, stealing 41 bases and playing Platinum Glove-level defense in center field. As if that isn't enough, PCA signed an incredibly team-friendly six-year extension entering the year, so he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Chicago White Sox: All of 2026

When the 2026 season began, expectations for the Chicago White Sox pointed to another 100-loss season. Instead, not only did they make the playoffs, but they even won a series, sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. Now, the season did end on a bit of a sour note with the team blowing a 2-0 lead in the ALDS, but even getting as far as they did was a remarkable achievement. 2026 gave a White Sox fan base that has been eager to watch a winning team for years, and real hope for the first time in a long time.

Cincinnati Reds: Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz is one of the five-to-10 best players in the sport, and he dons a Cincinnati Reds uniform. Is that not something to be thankful for? Sure, the team around him isn't particularly good, and there's reason to believe he'll be priced out of Cincinnati once he gets closer to free agency, but elite defensive shortstops who hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases while posting a near-.900 OPS don't grow on trees. That's what De La Cruz just did in his age-24 season. I don't know how long he'll be in Cincinnati, but Reds fans sure are thankful for him being the player he is on their team right now.

Cleveland Guardians: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is almost certainly a future Hall of Famer who has chosen to leave tens of millions of dollars on the table out of loyalty to the Cleveland Guardians. He's literally said: "$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I'm happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else." His 2026 regular season wasn't one to remember, but his postseason heroics helped lead Cleveland to the ALCS. He's locked in for a long time with the goal of leading this franchise to a World Series title, which is everything Guardians fans can want.

Colorado Rockies: Coors Field

I'm going to be honest: The Colorado Rockies are in a rough spot right now. Sure, they have some exciting hitters (Hunter Goodman is a star, and guys like TJ Rumfield and Cole Carrigg are fun), but the pitching is a problem yet to be solved, and the Rockies have lost 100+ games in each of the last four seasons. With that being said, Coors Field is one of the best ballparks in the league. The stands are always packed, and even while the team is bad, the games are fun to go to. That isn't nothing.

Detroit Tigers: Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers traded one franchise cornerstone but saw a new one emerge right in front of their eyes in the form of Kevin McGonigle. Not only did McGonigle win the AL Rookie of the Year award, but he ranked fourth in the AL in fWAR and finished seventh in the AL MVP balloting in his age-21 season. If he was able to do all of this at age 21, how good will McGonigle be in 2027 and beyond? The Tigers have a legitimate superstar on their hands, and given the eight-year extension he signed, fans don't have to worry about him leaving anytime soon.

Houston Astros: A fresh start (hopefully)

Changes are needed after the Houston Astros went just 81-81 in 2026. Sure, they made the playoffs due to a historically inept AL West, but they were swept in the Wild Card series and have seen their regular-season win total decrease in each of the last four years. The Astros made major changes over the winter, replacing Dana Brown and Joe Espada with Randy Flores and Brad Ausmus. Will this regime change lead to major moves being made? I don't know; it hasn't yet. If Jim Crane isn't willing to spend much more money than he has in previous years, though, it might be time for a teardown involving the likes of Jeremy Peña, Hunter Brown and maybe even Yordan Alvarez. The odds of that happening are raised exponentially with a new regime in town.

Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.

Since 2023, Witt's 31.3 fWAR leads all qualified position players. Just think about that for a second. This is a generational talent the Kansas City Royals have on their hands, and he's locked in through 2030 at the bare minimum. The Royals need to do a better job building around him, but Witt is a player all Royals fans are very thankful for.

Los Angeles Angels: Arte Moreno selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Angels fans, your long nightmare is officially over (almost). Arte Moreno has officially agreed to sell controlling interest in the franchise at a $4 billion valuation to Stan Kroenke, who owns successful teams like the Rams, Avalanche and Nuggets. It's been tough to envision seeing light at the end of the tunnel for an Angels franchise that's missed the playoffs in each of the last 12 years under Moreno, an individual widely considered one of the worst owners in all of sports, but now Angels fans can finally be optimistic about the future. There's a long road ahead, but a change Angels fans have been dreaming of for the longest time has finally been made.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Andrew Friedman

Was it disappointing that the Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to pull off a World Series three-peat? Sure, but even after losing Tarik Skubal to free agency, it's not as if this team isn't among the favorites to win it all again in 2027. Having an ownership group willing to spend is a great thing, and the Dodgers have benefited from that, but you need to know what you're doing when it comes to spending money. Let the Mets tell you all about that. Andrew Friedman has a roster that's still quite good, and a farm system that's among the best in the sport. The Dodgers might not be as feared as they were this time last year, but they're still loaded — largely due to Friedman, arguably the best executive in the game.

Miami Marlins: Peter Bendix

After many years of irrelevancy, it feels like the Miami Marlins are on the right path. Their starting pitching, led by Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez and Max Meyer, is very good when healthy. Their lineup might lack power, but it's an extremely athletic group led by a criminally underrated middle infield duo in Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez. Their farm system is oozing with upside, thanks largely to arms like Robby Snelling and Thomas White and infielders Aiva Arquette and Jacob Lombard. It's tough to field a winner when an ownership group is as unwilling to spend as Miami's is, but they've hovered around .500 in back-to-back seasons, and if things break their way, they could make the playoffs in 2027 thanks to the team Peter Bendix has built.

Milwaukee Brewers: 2026

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Brewers just won their first-ever World Series title. Need I say more? I was as critical of how the Brewers chose to run their team as anyone, but they were able to silence the critics with a truly dominant run en route to hoisting the commissioner's trophy. What's even better is that the Brewers are built to win sustainably, which is a remarkable feat for a small-market club in this sport.

Minnesota Twins: AL Central

Look, I wish I were more optimistic about the state of the Minnesota Twins. I actually think this team is pretty good, especially after signing Sonny Gray, but it feels like they've been directionless for a while, refusing to make moves to go all-in while also refusing to fully tear things down. Getting to play in the AL Central, though, means that the Twins don't have to be a juggernaut to make the playoffs or even win the division. In fact, they could be good enough as constructed to get the job done right now, which is pretty great.

New York Mets: Steve Cohen

Say what you want about the success of the team during the Steve Cohen era (it hasn't been all that great, results-wise), but is there anything more you could want from an owner than what he's provided? I mean, he's gone out of his way to spend absurd amounts of money only the Dodgers would ever consider topping, and on the way, he's helped the team sign two generational talents in Juan Soto and Tarik Skubal over the last three offseasons. Cohen has done his best to put the Mets in position to succeed, and that's about all a fan base can ask for from an owner, especially after dealing with the Wilpon family for years.

New York Yankees: Player development

New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of negative attention has been pointed at the New York Yankees' player development of late, and while that's warranted in some cases, the Yankees deserve immense credit for what they've done with some core members of their roster. Ben Rice was a 12th-round pick and never a top prospect, yet he's suddenly developed into an MVP-caliber hitter. Cam Schlittler was a seventh-round pick throwing under 90 mph, and suddenly, he's as hard-throwing a starter as there is in the sport — and he just won his first Cy Young award. Where would the Yankees be without these two players? Not in a great spot, that's for sure.

Philadelphia Phillies: Starting rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies' lineup is ridiculously top-heavy and known for coming up short when it matters most. Their bullpen doesn't have a single reliable arm not named Jhoan Duran. That starting rotation, though, is as legit as any in the league. I would not be surprised if any of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo won the Cy Young award in 2027, speaking to how dominant that trio is. Aaron Nola might not be worth his contract, but he's a solid innings-eater, and Andrew Painter is a former top prospect who looked like he was starting to find his footing at the big-league level at the end of the 2026 season. The Phillies have gotten elite starting pitching for some time now, and there's every reason to believe that'll continue in 2027.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Young talent

Even after his down year, how many pitchers would you want to start a franchise with over 24-year-old Paul Skenes? How many position players would you want to start a franchise with over 20-year-old Konnor Griffin? How many prospects would you pick over 20-year-old Seth Hernandez? The answer to all of these questions is not many, and the young talent extends beyond that trio. From Esmerlyn Valdez to Jared Jones to Braxton Ashcraft to Bubba Chandler to Edward Florentino, this organization is flooded with so many exciting young players. They need to spend money to surround them with proven veterans, but that homegrown talent gives Pirates fans reason to believe.

San Diego Padres: An aggressive front office

San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller | USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Preller is far from perfect. Some of the all-in moves he's made to try to will the San Diego Padres to a World Series title have backfired spectacularly. With that being said, at least he's trying, right? Isn't it cool to see an executive willing to pay a premium to get elite talent to his team? How many times have we seen executives in a pennant race refuse to part with a top prospect when a star is available? Preller might be too aggressive in some instances, but it's very cool to have an executive willing to do whatever it takes to win.

San Francisco Giants: A budding youth movement

There isn't much for San Francisco Giants fans to be thrilled with right now, but that could change sooner than you think. Not only is Bryce Eldridge crushing baseballs at the big-league level, but the Giants' farm system is quietly establishing itself as one of the league's best, led by infielders Josuar Gonzalez, Jhonny Level and Luis Hernandez and pitchers Jackson Flora and Ramon Marquez. Most of these prospects won't be big-league ready for at least a couple of years, and the Giants are saddled with some of MLB's worst contracts, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, even if it'll take a few years to get there.

Seattle Mariners: A core with potential

2026 was nothing short of a disastrous year for the Seattle Mariners, but let's not forget that in 2025, this team made it to Game 7 of the ALCS. They had never made it that far before in franchise history. They need to earn trust back after how badly this season went, but a core consisting of the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and elite starting pitching can be quite good, especially in such a weak AL West division. The Mariners need to make changes around the margins, and began doing so by trading Bryce Miller in the deal that brought Maikel Garcia to Seattle, but the core made a deep postseason run just over a year ago and has the ability to do so again.

St. Louis Cardinals: The rebuild

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea of a rebuild seemed like a non-starter to John Mozeliak, but when Chaim Bloom took over, he saw a St. Louis Cardinals team that was trending in the wrong direction and needed to restart. So, rather than try to win with a core that wasn't good enough, he traded Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Sonny Gray last offseason for prospects, beefing up their farm system and creating opportunities for young players to thrive. This past season, we saw JJ Wetherholt, Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker (among others) look like legitimate franchise cornerstones, and their farm system is suddenly very potent and deep. The Cardinals took a step back by trading some veterans, but might take three steps forward sooner rather than later thanks to their willingness to rebuild.

Tampa Bay Rays: Erik Neander

How many teams can make it to the World Series with a bottom-five payroll? The Tampa Bay Rays might not have won it all, but Erik Neander building a team good enough to get there despite playing in the same division as teams like the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays is an unbelievable accomplishment and shows just how good an executive he is. And much like the Brewers, the Rays are a team built to compete sustainably, thanks to the talent they have at the big-league level and in their farm system, even if they don't spend tons of money.

Texas Rangers: 2023

Times are admittedly tough for the Texas Rangers right now, with several expensive and declining core pieces on their roster, but as bleak as things might look, 2023 was only three years ago. Only three years ago, Rangers fans got to experience the euphoria of watching their team win the World Series. Certainly, they'd trade that for a few down years. I know I would.

Toronto Blue Jays: Rogers Communications

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays have certainly missed out on their share of high-end free agents, but wouldn't you rather be in talks with superstars than have an ownership group unwilling to spend? Jays ownership has proven time and time again that they're willing to spend to the levels that just about every big-market team is, and it's not like they've gone 0-for either. They've signed guys like Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, George Springer and even Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and have reaped the rewards. Having an ownership group willing to spend what it takes to win is crucial, and the Jays have that, even if 2026 was a rough year results-wise.

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto

Where would the Washington Nationals be without the Juan Soto trade? That deal netted the Nationals both James Wood and CJ Abrams, their two best players by far. It also netted them Jarlin Susana, their top pitching prospect, and MacKenzie Gore, whom the Nationals traded for several prospects, headlined by Gavin Fien. If it weren't for this trade, the Nationals might be in the worst position in the league. Thanks to the Soto deal, they have an impressive position player core and could very well hover around the Wild Card race if they make meaningful pitching additions. Soto might be in the NL East playing for a division rival now, but that's just water under the bridge.