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When Eli Willits and the top-ranked Futures Game prospects could be called up to MLB

MLB's top prospects are on display in the Futures Game, but when will they get called up?
ByMark Powell|
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2026 MLB Futures Game
2026 MLB Futures Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The MLB Futures Game rosters feature some of baseball's brightest young talent, including players from MLB Pipeline's top-100 list.
  • Prospects are already performing at high levels in the minors, with several expected to make their MLB debuts as soon as this season.
  • Some players are focused on their current performance, while others are already eyeing matchups against established major league stars.

The MLB Futures Game is a time for celebration. The players featured, including the top prospect in all of baseball, Jesus Made, should become future stars. That's the whole point of this game that MLB does a bad job at marketing (but what else is new on that front). A prospect's performance in the Futures Game doesn't dictate their standing with the team they represent, though it does provide pundits like myself plenty of information the next time we rank the best up-and-comers in the sport.

The rosters are loaded with players on MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list. The youngest of the bunch is former No. 1 overall pick and Nationals prospect Eli Willits, who was born in December of 2007. If that doesn't make you feel old, I'm not sure what will. Yet, what MLB fans want to know most is when these players will make their professional debuts. Thankfully, I have some answers.

When every Futures Game prospect should make their MLB debut

Eli Willits
2026 MLB Futures Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

There's no easy way to do this. I alone am not qualified to pick an exact debut date for every player on the AL and NL Futures Game rosters. Thankfully, MLB Pipeline is, and some of the stars fans watch on Sunday are closer than we think.

Futures Game rosters with debut dates

Player

Team

Debut date projection

Tyler Bremner

Angels

2026

Kevin Alvarez

Astros

2029

Leo De Vries

Athletics

2026

JoJo Parker

Blue Jays

2029

Cam Caminiti

Braves

2027

Jesus Made

Brewers

2026

Rainiel Rodriguez

Cardinals

2028

Josiah Hartshorn

Cubs

2028

Kayson Cunningham

Diamondbacks

2029

Josue De Paula

Dodgers

2027

Gavin Kilen

Giants

2028

Ralphy Velazquez

Guardians

2027

Kade Anderson

Mariners

2027

Karson Milbrandt

Marlins

2027

Ryan Clifford

Mets

2026

Eli Willits

Nationals

2028

Ike Irish

Orioles

2028

Ethan Salas

Padres

2027

Gage Wood

Phillies

2027

Seth Hernandez

Pirates

2028

Caden Scarborough

Rangers

2027

Theo Gillen

Rays

2028

Franklin Arias

Red Sox

2027

Alfredo Duno

Reds

2028

Charlie Condon

Rockies

2026

Kendry Chourio

Royals

2029

Max Anderson

Tigers

2026

Thayron Liranzo

Tigers

2027

Walker Jenkins

Twins

2026

Kaelen Culpepper

Twins

2027

Caleb Bonemer

White Sox

2028

George Lombard Jr.

Yankees

2027

Carlos Lagrange

Yankees

2026

Ben Grable

Yankees

2027

As you can see, there are several top prospects slated to make their debuts as soon as this season. This includes Made, who is the top prospect in all of baseball per FanSided's expert, Eric Cole. Here is what Cole had to say about Made's likely MLB impact.

"You don't find switch-hitting prospects that hit for average and power very often. It is even harder to find ones that are strong defenders at a premium position like shortstop, and who display all their tools despite being in their teenage years. Made is already tearing things up at Double-A this season, and while finding room for him given the Brewers' crowded infield picture will be tricky, there is a good chance that Made could push for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026," Cole wrote.

What MLB's top prospects said about playing in the majors

Ben Grable
2026 MLB Futures Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

As a national outlet, FanSided is lucky enough to have a team on the ground, headlined by Adam Weinrib and Robert Murray of The Baseball Insiders. Weinrib spoke to several prospects, namely Ben Grable of the Yankees and Kayson Cunningham of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for his eventual Debut, Grable didn't give it a second thought.

"That's the last of my concerns," Grable told FanSided, when asked about any timeline discussions. "All I want to do is pitch well everytime I get the ball, control what I can control, and let the chips fall where they may. [Entering the year, I just wanted to] put my head down, go to work everyday, stay super intentional with my preparation, and see what happened."

As for Cunnigham, he cannot wait to face off against Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, which is a hell of a goal for a player who hasn't played in the majors just yet.

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