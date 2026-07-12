When Eli Willits and the top-ranked Futures Game prospects could be called up to MLB

Some players are focused on their current performance, while others are already eyeing matchups against established major league stars.

Prospects are already performing at high levels in the minors, with several expected to make their MLB debuts as soon as this season.

The MLB Futures Game is a time for celebration. The players featured, including the top prospect in all of baseball, Jesus Made, should become future stars. That's the whole point of this game that MLB does a bad job at marketing (but what else is new on that front). A prospect's performance in the Futures Game doesn't dictate their standing with the team they represent, though it does provide pundits like myself plenty of information the next time we rank the best up-and-comers in the sport.

The rosters are loaded with players on MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list. The youngest of the bunch is former No. 1 overall pick and Nationals prospect Eli Willits, who was born in December of 2007. If that doesn't make you feel old, I'm not sure what will. Yet, what MLB fans want to know most is when these players will make their professional debuts. Thankfully, I have some answers.

When every Futures Game prospect should make their MLB debut

2026 MLB Futures Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

There's no easy way to do this. I alone am not qualified to pick an exact debut date for every player on the AL and NL Futures Game rosters. Thankfully, MLB Pipeline is, and some of the stars fans watch on Sunday are closer than we think.

Futures Game rosters with debut dates

Player Team Debut date projection Tyler Bremner Angels 2026 Kevin Alvarez Astros 2029 Leo De Vries Athletics 2026 JoJo Parker Blue Jays 2029 Cam Caminiti Braves 2027 Jesus Made Brewers 2026 Rainiel Rodriguez Cardinals 2028 Josiah Hartshorn Cubs 2028 Kayson Cunningham Diamondbacks 2029 Josue De Paula Dodgers 2027 Gavin Kilen Giants 2028 Ralphy Velazquez Guardians 2027 Kade Anderson Mariners 2027 Karson Milbrandt Marlins 2027 Ryan Clifford Mets 2026 Eli Willits Nationals 2028 Ike Irish Orioles 2028 Ethan Salas Padres 2027 Gage Wood Phillies 2027 Seth Hernandez Pirates 2028 Caden Scarborough Rangers 2027 Theo Gillen Rays 2028 Franklin Arias Red Sox 2027 Alfredo Duno Reds 2028 Charlie Condon Rockies 2026 Kendry Chourio Royals 2029 Max Anderson Tigers 2026 Thayron Liranzo Tigers 2027 Walker Jenkins Twins 2026 Kaelen Culpepper Twins 2027 Caleb Bonemer White Sox 2028 George Lombard Jr. Yankees 2027 Carlos Lagrange Yankees 2026 Ben Grable Yankees 2027

As you can see, there are several top prospects slated to make their debuts as soon as this season. This includes Made, who is the top prospect in all of baseball per FanSided's expert, Eric Cole. Here is what Cole had to say about Made's likely MLB impact.

"You don't find switch-hitting prospects that hit for average and power very often. It is even harder to find ones that are strong defenders at a premium position like shortstop, and who display all their tools despite being in their teenage years. Made is already tearing things up at Double-A this season, and while finding room for him given the Brewers' crowded infield picture will be tricky, there is a good chance that Made could push for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026," Cole wrote.

What MLB's top prospects said about playing in the majors

2026 MLB Futures Game | Al Bello/GettyImages

As a national outlet, FanSided is lucky enough to have a team on the ground, headlined by Adam Weinrib and Robert Murray of The Baseball Insiders. Weinrib spoke to several prospects, namely Ben Grable of the Yankees and Kayson Cunningham of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for his eventual Debut, Grable didn't give it a second thought.

"That's the last of my concerns," Grable told FanSided, when asked about any timeline discussions. "All I want to do is pitch well everytime I get the ball, control what I can control, and let the chips fall where they may. [Entering the year, I just wanted to] put my head down, go to work everyday, stay super intentional with my preparation, and see what happened."

As for Cunnigham, he cannot wait to face off against Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, which is a hell of a goal for a player who hasn't played in the majors just yet.

More MLB news and analysis: