When Eli Willits and the top-ranked Futures Game prospects could be called up to MLB

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The MLB Futures Game rosters feature some of baseball's brightest young talent, including players from MLB Pipeline's top-100 list.
- Prospects are already performing at high levels in the minors, with several expected to make their MLB debuts as soon as this season.
- Some players are focused on their current performance, while others are already eyeing matchups against established major league stars.
The MLB Futures Game is a time for celebration. The players featured, including the top prospect in all of baseball, Jesus Made, should become future stars. That's the whole point of this game that MLB does a bad job at marketing (but what else is new on that front). A prospect's performance in the Futures Game doesn't dictate their standing with the team they represent, though it does provide pundits like myself plenty of information the next time we rank the best up-and-comers in the sport.
The rosters are loaded with players on MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list. The youngest of the bunch is former No. 1 overall pick and Nationals prospect Eli Willits, who was born in December of 2007. If that doesn't make you feel old, I'm not sure what will. Yet, what MLB fans want to know most is when these players will make their professional debuts. Thankfully, I have some answers.
When every Futures Game prospect should make their MLB debut
There's no easy way to do this. I alone am not qualified to pick an exact debut date for every player on the AL and NL Futures Game rosters. Thankfully, MLB Pipeline is, and some of the stars fans watch on Sunday are closer than we think.
Futures Game rosters with debut dates
Player
Team
Debut date projection
Tyler Bremner
Angels
2026
Kevin Alvarez
Astros
2029
Leo De Vries
Athletics
2026
JoJo Parker
Blue Jays
2029
Cam Caminiti
Braves
2027
Jesus Made
Brewers
2026
Rainiel Rodriguez
Cardinals
2028
Josiah Hartshorn
Cubs
2028
Kayson Cunningham
Diamondbacks
2029
Josue De Paula
Dodgers
2027
Gavin Kilen
Giants
2028
Ralphy Velazquez
Guardians
2027
Kade Anderson
Mariners
2027
Karson Milbrandt
Marlins
2027
Ryan Clifford
Mets
2026
Eli Willits
Nationals
2028
Ike Irish
Orioles
2028
Ethan Salas
Padres
2027
Gage Wood
Phillies
2027
Seth Hernandez
Pirates
2028
Caden Scarborough
Rangers
2027
Theo Gillen
Rays
2028
Franklin Arias
Red Sox
2027
Alfredo Duno
Reds
2028
Charlie Condon
Rockies
2026
Kendry Chourio
Royals
2029
Max Anderson
Tigers
2026
Thayron Liranzo
Tigers
2027
Walker Jenkins
Twins
2026
Kaelen Culpepper
Twins
2027
Caleb Bonemer
White Sox
2028
George Lombard Jr.
Yankees
2027
Carlos Lagrange
Yankees
2026
Ben Grable
Yankees
2027
As you can see, there are several top prospects slated to make their debuts as soon as this season. This includes Made, who is the top prospect in all of baseball per FanSided's expert, Eric Cole. Here is what Cole had to say about Made's likely MLB impact.
"You don't find switch-hitting prospects that hit for average and power very often. It is even harder to find ones that are strong defenders at a premium position like shortstop, and who display all their tools despite being in their teenage years. Made is already tearing things up at Double-A this season, and while finding room for him given the Brewers' crowded infield picture will be tricky, there is a good chance that Made could push for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026," Cole wrote.
What MLB's top prospects said about playing in the majors
As a national outlet, FanSided is lucky enough to have a team on the ground, headlined by Adam Weinrib and Robert Murray of The Baseball Insiders. Weinrib spoke to several prospects, namely Ben Grable of the Yankees and Kayson Cunningham of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
As for his eventual Debut, Grable didn't give it a second thought.
"That's the last of my concerns," Grable told FanSided, when asked about any timeline discussions. "All I want to do is pitch well everytime I get the ball, control what I can control, and let the chips fall where they may. [Entering the year, I just wanted to] put my head down, go to work everyday, stay super intentional with my preparation, and see what happened."
As for Cunnigham, he cannot wait to face off against Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, which is a hell of a goal for a player who hasn't played in the majors just yet.