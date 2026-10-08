Who do the Brewers play next? Updated NLCS bracket has Milwaukee facing fitting opponent

Few consider them the best team in baseball, but the Milwaukee Brewers won an MLB-leading and franchise-record 103 games in the regular season. They enjoyed their week off after earning a bye through the Wild Card series, and then found a way to get past the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Despite Milwaukee's strong regular season, many people (myself included) figured San Diego would ride its high to the NLCS. Instead, it's the Brewers who are back there for a second straight year. Their opponent is a familiar one: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Who will the Brewers play in the NLCS? Milwaukee gets another crack at the Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had to be the Dodgers, didn't it? L.A. swept the Brewers in last year's NLCS, and did so while allowing a total of four runs to score in the four games. They ended what felt like a magical Brewers' season, and did so without really breaking a sweat. Things won't be easier this time around, especially with Tarik Skubal in the fold.

With that being said, isn't this what Brewers fans should want? I mean, last year's NLCS was embarrassing. Shouldn't they want revenge? Shouldn't they want their path to a World Series to feature a beatdown of the two-time defending champions? How cool would it be for the small-market Brewers to take down the mighty Dodgers?

Who won the season series between the Brewers and Dodgers?

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers and Dodgers played seven regular-season games against each other, and Milwaukee won four of them. Foreshadowing? Brewers fans can only hope, with a best-of-seven series looming. Milwaukee lost two of three to the Dodgers at home in late May, but battled back to win three of four in L.A. in mid-August. I don't know about you, but I'd put more stock in the series that was played later in the year.

As fun as winning the regular-season series against that team is, it doesn't guarantee anything. I mean, the Brewers swept the regular-season series against the Dodgers in 2025, winning all six of their regular-season matchups, only for L.A. to return the favor when it really mattered. The Brewers lost four of six to the Padres in the 2026 regular season, only for them to knock San Diego out in October.

The Brewers need to prove they can hit Dodgers pitching when it matters most. That's what this series will come down to. We know Jacob Misiorowski can really pitch. We know how good their bullpen is. We know how experienced the Dodgers are. Can the Brewers' bats show up? Can they play their brand of baseball? Time will tell.