Who do the Yankees play next? New York will have to overcome another AL East rival

What a difference just a couple of games can make. At the end of the regular season, fans of the New York Yankees were ... well, maybe unhappy is a bit too strong, but definitely a bit antsy. Sure, their team was headed back to the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years, but they'd once again seen somebody else run away with the AL East, and they spent most of the second half floundering at the plate without Aaron Judge. After years of being good but not quite good enough, 2026 was shaping up to be more of the same.

Now, though? After blitzing the rival Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card sweep, the sky feels like the limit. New York's rotation shined as it has all year, with quality starts from both Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. And this beleaguered lineup finally delivered the sorts of crooked numbers that have been in short supply of late. If this Yankees team shows up for the next few weeks, a World Series is back on the table.

The road is about to get a whole lot tougher, though. If New York wants to keep its march toward ring No. 28 alive, it's going to have to conquer the team that served as their foil all year long: the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Who will Yankees play in the ALDS? New York gets one more shot at the Rays

The Rays rode their small-ball formula (plus a star turn from Junior Caminero) to the best run differential in the AL and a bye to the ALDS. As the No. 4 seed, the Yankees wound up in Tampa's half of the American League bracket, setting up what should be a titanic divisional showdown with a spot in the ALCS on the line. Here's a look at the updated AL matchups:

(1) Tampa Bay Rays vs. (4) New York Yankees

(2) Cleveland Guardians vs. (6) Chicago White Sox

Really, Yankees fans shouldn't want it any other way. Tampa spent the regular season being everything that New York wasn't: disciplined, tough, fundamentally sound. If Aaron Boone and Co. want to finally get over the hump, it's only fitting that they would have to go through a team like this — especially after they got dumped out of the 2025 ALDS by another AL East team of destiny in the Toronto Blue Jays. The talent is here, and the opportunity is there for the taking. Can the Yankees stay out of their own way and play winning baseball for a full series? A whole lot of jobs might be riding on the answer.

Who won the season series between the Rays and Yankees?

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game Two | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

New York lost the season series against the Rays, going 6-7 across 13 games. And really, even that's somewhat misleading: Tampa led the series 6-3 entering the final week of the regular season, when the Yankees picked up two wins after their opponents had already clinched the AL East and were hardly locked in.

It's downright eerie just how much Tampa is built to exploit the bugaboos of the Boone era. They pitch, play defense, put the ball in play relentlessly, cause havoc on the bases and rarely beat themselves. And what's cost the Yankees over the last decade or so? Too many strikeouts, too many mental mistakes in the field and on the bases.

There's no question that the Yankees will enter this series as the more talented team on paper; a $300 million payroll will do that for you. But on paper hasn't meant all that much for this team of late. New York will never have a better chance to break through; now it's just a matter of taking advantage.