The 4 players Yankees fans are most frustrated with, starting with Anthony Volpe

The next several weeks will test whether these players can rebound or if the front office will make bold moves to protect the team's playoff chances.

Manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman face pressure to decide whether to stick with struggling contributors like Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells.

On the whole, New York Yankees fans should be pleased with their team's 43-27 start. The record is particularly impressive given the extended injury absences of Max Fried and Aaron Judge. The team's hot start could be even better if not for the poor performances from four players on the team's star-studded roster.

There's still time for these players to turn things around, but the season is nearing its halfway point. GM Brian Cashman will start to strongly consider roster upgrades over the next several weeks. The looming trade deadline heaps pressure on struggling Yankees to nail down their place in manager Aaron Boone's mind before July hits.

The aforementioned absence of Judge and fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton could cause the team's performance to dip in the coming weeks. If that happens, these four Yankees will start to feel even more pressure from the team's rabid fanbase.

Anthony Volpe continues to frustrate Yankee fans

Expecting Anthony Volpe to turn into Derek Jeter was always an unrealistic expectation for Yankee fans. Hoping he might become the next Didi Gregorius was a much more attainable goal.

Volpe has not come close to accomplishing either objective. He started this year on the Injured List and has struggled at the plate since rejoining the active roster. Volpe's only managed to scratch out five extra-base hits in 82 at-bats which accurately illustrates his offensive struggles. His OBP of just .317 means he's not getting on base often enough to leverage his above-average speed.

The chances of the Yankees making a drastic sea change at shortstop in the middle of the year are small, but Cashman might consider adding a star like CJ Abrams at the deadline if the price is right. Volpe needs to pick up his play immediately to secure both his short and long-term futures in the Bronx.

Austin Wells has been one of baseball's biggest disappointments

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Austin Wells is another Yankee who finds themselves on the Injured List at the moment, but his absence isn't hurting the team on the field. The 26-year-old catcher's struggles at the plate have vexed the team's front office and frustrated scores of fans in New York.

Ironically, the only real value Wells has provided the Yankees this season has been with his defense. There were concerns over whether or not his lack of defensive abilities would allow him to stick at catcher as he progressed through the team's minor league system. It's frightening to consider how bad his production would be this year without his framing ability.

Wells will get one more opportunity to show he can improve his offensive production when he gets back on the active roster. Anything short of a massive improvement over his .166 batting average will force Cashman to find a catching upgrade ahead of the deadline.

Jake Bird is a liability in the Yankees' bullpen

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jake Bird | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Expectations weren't all that high for Jake Bird this year after his inability to maintain a spot on the major league roster after arriving in a trade last season. Instead of seizing his new opportunitiy he's shown to be the weak link in Boone's bullpen in 2026.

Bird will flash high level movement on his pitches, but his lack of command is a significant issue. His WHIP of 1.429 shows how much he's struggled to keep traffic off the basepaths. Bird has struck out opposing hitters at a quality rate, but it's not been enough to keep his ERA within an acceptable range.

Bird's a strong candidate to be offloadead ahead of the deadline if the Yankees can find a taker. Otherwise, he could be sent back to the minors if New York finds a more reliable bullpen arm in a trade.

Giancarlo Stanton's body continues to betray the Yankees and their fans

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Giancarlo Stanton was enjoying a reasonably bright start to his 2026 campaign until a calf injury landed him on the Injured List. Predictably, Yankee fans are now even more frustrated with the slugger's inability to stay on the field.

This week's development that Stanton may have reinjured his calf will only add to fan discontent on social media. In fairness, Yankee fans should be used to this from Stanton. He's missed large stretches of time for the team ever since he arrived from Miami.

The Yankees don't have much recourse here other than to sit back and wait for Stanton to recover. They aren' going to pay the price required to secure an upgrade over his ceiling in a trade. That news won't please fans, but it's the reality for Cashman and his front office.

There's always a chance Stanton will return in time to be a postseason star, but the Yankees cannot afford to plan on that. Anything they get from Stanton down the stretch should be considered a bonus.

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