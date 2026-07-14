Who really owns the MLB All-Star Game? All-time AL vs. NL record tells a story

At first glance, it looks like something close to a dead heat: Across 95 MLB All-Star Games to date, the American League holds a narrow 48-45-2 lead over the National League on the overall scoreboard. But the real story is three distinct eras, two of them lasting decades, each driven by something different than the one before it. That overall record is a composite of all three.

Era one: Why the American League ruled the early All-Star Games

1933-1949

1937 Major League Baseball All-Star Game | HUM Images/GettyImages

The American League won 12 of the first 16 All-Star Games. It was not close and it was not random. The AL entered the game's early years with institutional swagger; Ban Johnson, who founded the league in 1900, had built his circuit on the explicit premise that it was not the poor relation of the National League, and that competitive identity carried forward for decades. Branch Rickey, watching from the NL side, complained publicly in 1949 that the National League did not take the game seriously enough. There were too many substitutions and poor pitching choices. He felt there was an attitude of indifference versus the AL's seriousness of purpose.

The Junior Circuit had DiMaggio, Williams, Gehrig and Foxx during this stretch. The NL had comparable talent. The difference was organizational intent; the AL played to win.

Era two: How integration fueled the National League's takeover

1950-1987

Baseball Players Standing Together in Locker Room | Bettmann/GettyImages

From 1963 to 1982 the NL won 19 of 20, a stretch so statistically improbable that a SABR analysis estimated it should occur roughly once every 50,000 years if the leagues were truly equal.

Two things drove it. The first was integration: The NL moved faster and more aggressively to sign Black players after Jackie Robinson's debut in 1947, with Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Bob Gibson, Ernie Banks, Frank Robinson, Lou Brock and Joe Morgan all in National League uniforms. The AL, meanwhile, was still catching up. The 1963 game alone featured Mays stealing two bases, driving in two runs, scoring two more and making the defensive play of the game. The AL out-hit the NL 11-6 and still lost. That was not an accident.

The second factor was pitching concentration. Gibson, Juan Marichal, Don Drysdale, Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver and later Nolan Ryan in his NL years gave the National League a rotation of arms that had no AL equivalent for most of this window. The 1968 game, in the famed Year of the Pitcher, finished 1-0. The NL won.

The AL finally began integrating at a competitive pace in the mid-1960s, but by then the NL's talent base had compounded for nearly two decades. The gap did not close quickly. The NL went 33-8-1 across the full era.

Era three: Why the DH era swung the pendulum back to the AL

1988-present

American League DH David Ortiz in his last All Star Game in 2016. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AL has gone 28-8-1 since 1988. The explanation is simpler than the NL's dominance was: the designated hitter.

The AL adopted the DH in 1973. From 1989 to 2010, the All-Star Game used the DH when played in an AL ballpark and did not when played in an NL park. In 2010 it became universal for the exhibition. Once both leagues adopted the DH for regular season play in 2022, the roster construction gap narrowed, but by then the AL had already built a 38-year run of dominance on the back of carrying elite offensive talent at a position the NL could not match.

The more significant advantage was organizational. AL teams spent decades developing hitters who never needed to play the field, players whose entire value was offensive production. David Ortiz never played a meaningful inning of defense in his prime years. Edgar Martinez barely did. Those careers existed in the AL because roster construction allowed it. The NL had no equivalent path for that kind of player.

The AL won 13 straight between 1997 and 2009, including the infamous 2002 tie. In 2018 the AL took its first lead in the all-time series since 1963.

There are more All-Star Games than seasons

Philadelphia Phillies | Hy Peskin Archive/GettyImages

The 96th All-Star Game, an event that started in 1933. 2026 minus 1933 is 93 seasons. Subtract 1945, canceled because wartime travel restrictions made moving players across the country impractical, and 2020, canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the first half of the season entirely, and you get 91. That is still five short of 96.

The answer is Robin Roberts. In 1959, the players' pension fund had accumulated a $12 million deficit. Payouts to retired players had grown faster than revenues could support, and the men who had played before the big television contracts arrived were receiving roughly $100 a month in retirement. Roberts, a Phillies pitcher and future Hall of Famer, proposed a second All-Star Game each season to raise additional money and chip away at what retirees were owed. Commissioner Ford Frick got the owners on board. In 1959 alone, the pension fund grew by $750,000 from the extra game.

From 1959 to 1962, two games were played each season. Early Wynn called it "the phoniest front baseball has put up in 20 years." By 1962, the New York Times compared a second All-Star Game to "playing a second World Series in Brazil." The owners agreed to funnel 95 percent of revenues from a single game to the fund, and the dual-game era ended after four seasons. Those eight games, five NL wins among them, account for the gap between the math and the record.

Does the National League have the edge in 2026?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NL roster heading into Tuesday features Ohtani, Skenes, Freeman, Soto and Crow-Armstrong, along with nine NL starting pitchers with sub-3.00 ERAs entering the break. That pitching depth is the most concentrated the National League has assembled since the Gibson-Seaver-Marichal era. Skenes has started the game for the NL in each of the last two years and did not given up a run in either of them. Drake Baldwin won NL Rookie of the Year in 2025 and starts behind the plate. The outfield of Brandon Marsh, Juan Soto and Andy Pages gives the NL three legitimate threats.

The AL counters with Bobby Witt Jr., Yordan Alvarez, Junior Caminero and Mike Trout, but a rotation thinner at the top. Aaron Judge and Byron Buxton were voted in as starters but are also out. The AL is sending replacements where the NL is sending its actual best players.

The NL has won two of the last three, including last year's swing-off in Atlanta where Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs on three swings to overcome a 3-1 deficit and give the Senior circuit a lead it would not surrender. The current rosters say the NL has the better team on Tuesday.

Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the NL has the better team.

All-Star Game records and era win-loss data via Baseball Reference. SABR analysis of NL dominance, 1963-1982, via the Society for American Baseball Research journal. Dual-game era history via the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Baseball Almanac. Robin Roberts pension fund account via Henry Schulman, howtheyplay.com. Roster information via MLB.com, current through July 11, 2026.