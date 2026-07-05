Major League Baseball didn’t let Ernie Clement ruin the 2026 All-Star Game rosters

Toronto fans' ballot stuffing for Ernie Clement highlighted ongoing issues, but the focus remains on baseball's next generation.

On a night when America celebrated its 250th anniversary, Major League Baseball took advantage of whatever the future holds.

With fireworks shooting off and dogs barking their dismay, MLB announced the 2026 All-Star Game rosters on Saturday night. Many of the usual suspects — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes and so on — are headed to Philadelphia in less than two weeks.

And while this year’s initial batch of All-Stars is far from perfect, the league and the players mostly got things right. As for the fans, the Blue Jays and their fans’ love for second baseman Ernie Clement proved that ballot stuffing is still a problem.

Toronto’s dedication to Clement and his teammates’ mediocre performance aside, it’s nonetheless clear that the next generation is officially taking over baseball.

Major League Baseball has wisely embraced youth at the All-Star Game

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of college sports, Major League Baseball is perhaps the poster child for the “get off my lawn” meme. Look how long it took for the league itself to accept and promote bat flips and the next level of enthusiastic celebrations.

Hence why it’s so refreshing to look through the rosters and see so many young faces. There will never be perfect All-Star Game rosters, though this season felt, at least to me, like it had an incredibly low amount of Midsummer Classic snubs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already pulled out, and Aaron Judge’s rib injury will almost certainly force a replacement. But the days of shrugging and expecting the league to simply pick an established veteran are over.

Even with the looming threat of a lockout, baseball remains part of the national sports consciousness, and the sport is far greater than Judge, Ohtani and Skenes.

The players, for their part, may feel the same way. If we treat the All-Star Game as an event, then it’s easy to justify Cleveland’s Travis Bazzana earning a bench spot after only 50 games. The world deserves to see Bazzana, and not solely because he’s from Australia.

2026 MLB All-Star rosters bode well for baseball's ability to market itself

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major League Baseball is succeeding where the NBA went wrong. For so long, the NBA relied on LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, among others, rather than properly promoting the next generation. Now, you have a league where Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remain well under the radar, likely because they’re not involved in trade talks or worthy of a “First Take” segment.

Judge and Ohtani won’t be around forever, and Skenes is a starting pitcher in an era of Tommy John surgery. What better time to build up Jacob Misiorowski’s electric fastball or Ben Rice’s power stroke?

Again, these rosters are certainly flawed, and Ernie Clement should be nowhere near the All-Star Game lineup. But the action on July 14 won’t primarily consist of aging veterans who received spots based on their track record, and that’s a significant victory for Major League Baseball.

Now, the league just needs to ensure there’s a 2027 season so we can continue to enjoy the current crop of young stars.