Why an MLB salary cap won’t hit the Dodgers where it hurts

Even with proposed changes to team budgets, the structural advantages of the current leader appear built to last.

The division's other teams show consistent struggles that go beyond any single roster's spending limits.

The National League West remains dominated by the Dodgers with a commanding lead at the season's halfway point.

To no one’s surprise, the National League West is the Los Angeles Dodgers and everyone else.

We’re rapidly reaching the season’s halfway point, and the Dodgers already own a commanding 7.5 game lead. At 42-24, the Dodgers have an excellent chance at their first 100-win campaign since 2023.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ success come amid ongoing discussions about a potential salary cap, one that would theoretically stop the Dodgers’ heavy spending in its tracks.

Major League Baseball can try all it wants, but the rest of the NL West is living proof that these dominant Dodgers are here to stay.

Not even a salary cap can realistically stop the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Andy Pages, Freddie Freeman | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles enters Tuesday’s series against the Pirates with a league-best plus-133 run differential. The other four NL West teams have a combined minus-172 run differential.

For once, it’s not simply the lowly Rockies and their minus-99 run differential dragging the rest of the division down. The Diamondbacks, Padres, and Giants all have been outscored by at least 10 runs.

Of those four, only the Diamondbacks have even some semblance of optimism around them. The Padres are in free fall, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado headlining arguably the league’s most disappointing lineup.

Rafael Devers and Willy Adames have been busts for the Giants, and their pitching staff remains incredibly underwhelming. Opponents have outscored the Giants by 49 runs, an incredible achievement given the names in their lineup. At 27-40, the Giants’ most pressing question should be whether rookie manager Tony Vitello will even make it to next season.

Then, there are the Rockies, whose minus-99 run differential is easily the league’s worst. Enough said on that front.

What would a salary cap truly change? For as phenomenal as Shohei Ohtani has been on and off the mound, the third-year duo of center fielder Andy Pages and starter Justin Wrobleski has impressed all season.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pages owns a league-best 3.7 bWAR, and Wrobleski has broken out for a 2.62 ERA in nearly 70 innings. Neither is playing on the massive contracts the Dodgers are known for giving out like candy on a crowded suburban block during Halloween.

The idea that a salary cap would instantly bring the Dodgers back down to earth is nothing more than a fallacy perpetuated by social media users and casual baseball analysts.

Besides, the greater issue — at least, in the NL West — is every other team’s outlook. Aside from Luis Arraez, the reality is that Buster Posey and the Giants have gotten every move wrong the last two seasons. Devers looks nothing like the perennial All-Star in Boston, and Adames isn’t playing anywhere close to his seven-year, $182 million contract.

San Diego tried building around Fernando Tatis Jr., who has repeatedly proven he can’t elevate a veteran Padres team. Age has finally caught up with Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, both of whom are under contract through 2033.

Corbin Carroll is the only reason we’re even semi-bullish on the Diamondbacks. At 34-31, we’ll see whether Arizona opts to begin a transitional period by selling at the deadline.

If you’re among those fiercely in favor of a salary cap, keep in mind that it’s not the end-all, be-all elixir it sounds like.

All that the salary cap would do is potentially convince the Padres and Giants to be smarter with their money. That alone won’t propel them over the Dodgers, who also still have a highly-regarded farm system.

The Dodgers played the game correctly, and they’re reaping the benefits.

It could be far worse, though. Imagine being the Rockies.

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