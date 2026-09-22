Stephen A. Smith has made millions dollars by shouting hot takes on ESPN programs for years. Not surprisingly, Smith has a hot take on the disappointing 2026 New York Mets. He must not be watching much of Christian Scott, who has been one of the bright spots for the team this season.

The Mets have a 71-85 record and are in last place in the National League East entering the final week of the season. That is not exactly what owner Steve Cohen had in mind when he gave permission to president of baseball operations David Stearns to have a $357-million payroll at the beginning of the season, which was the largest in the major leagues. So that led Smith to go off on the Mets during an episode of First Take last week.

“They stink! Period! Shut up,” Smith said. “Play better baseball, and Steve Cohen, fire your director of baseball operations and pay attention to the hard-working New York Mets fanbase that spends their money patronizing your product. You have robbed them the last year and a half of a product. You stink! Period!”

Smith, as he often does, then dramatically stormed off the set. If nothing else, Smith is a showman.

Christian Scott and the young Mets see the positives

Philadelphia Phillies v. New York Mets | Hailey Leonard/GettyImages

Mets right-hander Christian Scott won’t disagree with Smith or anyone else about his team having a disappointing season. However, Scott also does not see doom and gloom for a franchise that hasn’t won the World Series since 1986.

If nothing else, many young players have taken steps forward this season for the Mets, particular since manager Carlos Mendoza was fired on June 25 and replaced on an interim basis by farm director Andy Green.

The Mets were 34-47 and 15 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves when Mendoza was fired. They are 37-38 under Green. Player development wasn’t supposed to be the Mets’ focus for 2026. Yet it has created a good feeling as the Mets get ready to go home for the winter.

“I played on some really strong teams in the minor leagues and there are some really talented players from those teams that are showing that they can compete at the major-league level,” Scott told FanSided. “I feel like we've been playing better the second half. I just feel like we're having a good time.

“We're playing loose, we're playing excited. It's not that there's pressure lifted off because there's always going to be pressure here playing in New York, but I feel like we're playing loose and obviously winning is more fun.”

Christian Scott, Dirty 85mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/e3dVk1fBvT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 19, 2026

The Mets have two rookies in the middle of their lineup in right fielder Carson Benge and center fielder AJ Ewing and three more in their rotation with left-hander Zac Thornton and right-handers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.

Scott technically isn’t a rookie. However, he had made just nine major-league starts prior to this season. Those came in 2024 before he injured his elbow, underwent Tommy John surgery and missed last season.

Benge has been particularly impressive as he has set the Mets’ single-season hits record for a rookie with 157. He also has 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 150 games with a .275/.335/.419 slash line and 10 outfield assists.

McLean is the Mets’ top starter with an 11-10 record and 3.18 ERA in 30 starts. He also has 189 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings.

Christian Scott having solid return season

New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his workload has been carefully monitored in his first year back from surgery, the 27-year-old Scott is showing that he can also be part of the Mets’ future. Scott is 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts. His 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings leads Mets’ starters as he has punched out 134 batters in 110 innings.

“It was definitely challenging missing last year, but I feel like we set forth a really good plan to be able to come back and set us up for this year,” Scott said. “It was not having a whole lot of guidelines in terms of an innings limit or things like that but to finish the year strong. So, I feel like we're close to that and I'm excited about it.

Keith Hernandez on the Mets rotation:



“I have positive vibrations about [Nolan McLean, Zac Thornton, Christian Scott, Jonah Tong]… something the Mets can build around.” — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) September 20, 2026

“It was challenging at times, especially not throwing for six months. I feel like my whole life I've been throwing a baseball almost every day, so that was kind of the most challenging part but once we started bullpens and lives (simulated games) and things like that, you could kind of start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Scott believes he is a better pitcher now than before he had the surgery and not just because he is stronger physically. He feels like the time off helped him grow mentally and learn how to better attack hitters.

Scott has also shown he can help the Mets win. Their record is 16-7 when Scott pitches this season, an especially impressive mark on a team that is 14 games under .500. Scott is scheduled to make his final start of the season Friday night against the Nationals in Washington.

“We were able to work on a couple of things during rehab that have helped me this year, which was awesome,” Scott said. “I’ve been just putting one foot in front of the other and I’m going to continue that to the end. I think it’s been a positive season for me and I want to finish it on a good note.”