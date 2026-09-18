How the Mets could trim MLB's second-ranked payroll and still get better for 2027

New York Mets fans are so close to the misery ending. Only nine games remain in the 2026 season, and things are somehow only getting worse for a team with the sport's second-highest payroll.

Following Thursday’s 3-0 shutout loss to the rival Phillies, the Mets are 69-84 and riding a five-game losing streak. The fanbase drew heavy pushback for applauding Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso’s game-tying home run on Tuesday night, and lead baseball executive David Stearns hasn’t met with the media in well over a month.

Most around the baseball world agree the Mets should trim their payroll, which Spotrac values at nearly $345 million when factoring in the $63.7 million in dead money. But can they realistically make such significant changes while simultaneously improving? Absolutely.

For this list, we’ve tried to focus on realistic moves, so don’t plan on seeing a hypothetical Juan Soto or Pete Crow-Armstrong trade. Mets fans should be thrilled upon remembering the last time that PCA was involved in such a transaction.

Honorable mention: Hire an experienced manager who can handle the New York spotlight

Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re including the Mets’ managerial process as an honorable mention because it shouldn’t truly impact the team’s payroll or budget. However, three of the last four full-time managers — Mickey Callaway, Luis Rojas, and Carlos Mendoza — were all woefully unfit for New York, though Mendoza at least took the Mets to the NLCS. As for Buck Showalter, he became the scapegoat for an immensely disappointing 2023 season.

Hall of Fame outfielder Carlos Beltrán has long been favored as Mendoza’s replacement, though MLB Network insider Jon Heyman recently suggested that ex-Cubs manager David Ross could also warrant an interview. We also recommend Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly, assuming that Dave Dombrowski reunites with former Red Sox skipper Alex Cora.

The bottom line is that the Mets need to hire someone who understands what it means to play or manage in a major media market. Following the Nationals and Orioles’ lead in hiring younger, relatively inexperienced candidates is a recipe for disaster, at least in New York.

Convince Francisco Lindor to waive his no-trade clause

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is far easier said than done, but it’s a move the Mets must at least try to make in the coming months. Lindor has five years, all at $34.1 million, left on his deal, and he’s played his way out of New York over the last 12 months. As we recently argued, the sight of Lindor and Javier Báez taunting Mets fans in 2021 by turning their thumbs down at the Citi Field crowd should have been the first sign that he was unfit for New York.

To Lindor's credit, he already ranks 10th in franchise history with 29.1 bWAR, and he should pass pitcher Sid Fernandez (29.2) over the final nine games. But the time for a fresh start has arrived, and the five-time All-Star needs to accept — or outright request — the possibility of a trade.

And speaking of trades involving veteran infielders…

Discuss a trade with Bo Bichette, assuming that he doesn’t test free agency

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we noted last week, Bichette is due $84 million over the next two seasons, albeit with a $5 million buyout if he exercises the opt-out clause. Consider that Bichette has a .702 OPS and only 0.6 bWAR in 151 games, we’re not sure why he’d want to test free agency — and that’s not even factoring a looming work stoppage.

Bichette has a full no-trade clause, so the ball is in his court. Personally, we’d encourage the two-time All-Star to opt-in and ask the Mets about finding him a new home. He’s primarily played third base this year after exclusively playing shortstop and DHing in Toronto, and the Mariners could use help at shortstop; J.P. Crawford is a pending free agent who turns 32 in January, and he's had an OPS below .700 in two of the last three seasons.

Trade embattled closer Devin Williams at all costs

New York Mets relief pitcher Devin Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re still not sure why Stearns thought Williams deserved a multi-year deal, much less a three-year contract worth $51 million. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year looked overmatched and uncomfortable with the Yankees last year, so expecting him to suddenly resemble his old self while still pitching in New York City was, to put it kindly, absolutely absurd.

In fact, Williams’ numbers are worse than his dreadful lone season in the Bronx. He's given the Mets -0.6 bWAR and a 4.66 ERA over 38.2 innings, and his 28.7 strikeout rate is his lowest since becoming a regular player in 2020.

Thankfully for the Mets, they didn’t give Williams a no-trade clause, and he obviously doesn’t qualify for 10-and-5 rights. He nonetheless makes sense for the Tigers if they’re tempted to decline Kenley Jansen’s $12 million team option.

So in short: The Mets would be trading a player who has lost the fanbase, an overpaid reliever lacking the mental strength to thrive in New York, and potentially parting ways with an inconsistent infielder. Sounds good to us!