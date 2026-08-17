Why Red Sox fans are jumping the gun with Adley Rutschman worries

The Boston Red Sox made one of the biggest deadline splashes, acquiring Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a massive prospect package. Rutschman was brought in to play a starring role for a Red Sox team pushing for a playoff spot, but instead, all he's done is go 1-for-17 with nine strikeouts. The Red Sox have lost four of the five games he's appeared in.

It hasn't been great for Rutschman in Boston, obviously, but Red Sox fans freaking out about a five-game slump need to get their act together and realize this is nothing to be overly concerned about.

Adley Rutschman is still getting on base

Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hits have been few and far between for Rutschman. Heck, even contact has been hard to find for Rutschman, who has struck out in more than half of his at-bats with Boston. Despite his struggles in the hit category, Rutschman has drawn five walks in 22 plate appearances. He's drawn essentially one walk per game with Boston.

Would fans prefer those walks to be singles? Sure, but in many cases, a walk is as good as a single. He's been getting on base a decent amount, and while the hitters behind him haven't been driving him home, there's only so much Rutschman can control once he's on base.

I'm not here to say the at-bats have been perfect - they've been anything but. However, it's not as if he's been a complete zero at the dish with all of the walks he's drawn. If that continues, once the usual contact-hitting Rutschman reverts to form, there's every reason to believe he's going to be an impactful offensive player for this team.

Adley Rutschman might need an adjustment period to Boston

Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rutschman trade not only surprised Red Sox fans but also seemingly shocked Rutschman, who, according to his father, cried after hearing the news. Fans need to remember that this is more than a game to the players - it's their livelihood.

Would you not need time to adjust to a new environment just days after surprisingly being sent elsewhere? Just ask Caleb Durbin how hard it can be to adjust to playing for a small-market team you expected to remain with long-term, only to be surprisingly sent to the big-market Red Sox. Durbin was one of the worst players in the sport for months at the beginning of his Red Sox tenure. Now? He's a folk hero in Boston with how he's played.

Even Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher in the sport, hasn't quite been himself in three starts with the Dodgers. Everyone expects him to be fine, but these things take time sometimes. The same should be said about Rutschman, who, mind you, is also coming off an injury.

Rutschman missed nearly a month with wrist inflammation, and only played in two rehab games before being activated by the Red Sox. Whether Boston should've given him more time in the minors can be debated, but is it not difficult to find your timing after missing a month? Is there no reason to believe it takes more than just a few games to get in gear?

If he enters the month of September hitting under .100, sure, Red Sox fans can, and probably should, freak out. Give him more than 17 at-bats off an injury, though, especially when he's been getting on base. There's every reason to believe the three-time All-Star is just fine.