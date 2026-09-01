Why Torey Lovullo’s future with the Diamondbacks is postseason or bust

With all that has happened with Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the last month, most fans would understandably assume that long-time manager Torey Lovullo would have reached his breaking point.

Instead, as is too often the case with modern managers, Lovullo spent Monday’s pregame press conference making excuses for the three-time All-Star. Marte rejoined the team after going MIA during a road trip to Boston, flying back to Arizona and being included in photos allegedly featuring him at a casino during a Diamondbacks game while he was on the Injured List.

At one point on Monday evening, Lovullo was asked if he could guarantee that Marte wouldn’t repeat history and leave the team without permission. Amazingly, Lovullo replied that he couldn’t do so.

“The other times that it happened, I asked for it to never happen again,” Lovullo said. “It’s something that’s a work in progress. I think he told you, he’s human. He’s not perfect.”

Lovullo added, “This is as much progress as I've seen him make. He’s communicating with you guys, and with me as well.”

Torey Lovullo’s player-friendly management style has hurt the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) congratulates second base Ketel Marte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Striking the balance between being a disciplinarian and easy-going is immensely difficult, whether you’re a manager or a parent. There’s no guidebook to either, especially in the sports landscape. Taking the no-nonsense Bill Belichick approach only works if you have Tom Brady, and enough has been said about Aaron Boone’s stubbornness and loyalty to his players.

Marte has left the Diamondbacks without permission at least three times since the start of 2023, and that falls on both the manager and the front office. Remember, ownership signed off on Marte receiving a six-year extension last April. But by that point, they should have seen all of the red flags and opted against giving him a new deal.

That’s not to excuse Marte, who has become a malcontent and lost the support of Diamondbacks fans. The Chase Field crowd showered him with boos in Monday’s loss to the Phillies, and they even jeered a fan holding a sign supporting the veteran second baseman.

Just the fact that Lovullo has survived this long is remarkable. Arizona has reached the postseason only twice in his first nine seasons, and the Diamondbacks enter Tuesday a half-game behind the Padres in the NL Wild Card standings. The two clubs are tied 5-5 in the season series, and the winner of the season-ending Sept. 25-27 series in San Diego will earn the tiebreaker.

USA Today reported last month that Arizona could move on from Lovullo if the Diamondbacks miss the playoffs yet again. Monday’s press conference said far more than we ever could, though. Marte quit on his team, and the aftermath came in the form of his manager saying he couldn’t guarantee it wouldn’t happen again.

Great job, all. Truly. It’s no wonder the Dodgers never have any trouble running away with the NL West.

Who could the Arizona Diamondbacks hire if they fire manager Torey Lovullo?

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve previously suggested former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli as a perfect fit for the Diamondbacks given his experience and success with a smaller-market team. Baldelli, who turns 45 later this month, is currently working in the Dodgers’ front office.

Here are some other names the Diamondbacks should consider interviewing if they part ways with Lovullo:

When the Giants picked up Bob Melvin’ s 2026 option last summer, it signaled that he planned to return for his age-64 season. However, Buster Posey and ownership then reversed course and replaced him with Tennessee Volunteers manager Tony Vitello. Melvin managed the Diamondbacks from 2005 through May 2009, and a reunion would certainly catch our attention.

s 2026 option last summer, it signaled that he planned to return for his age-64 season. However, Buster Posey and ownership then reversed course and replaced him with Tennessee Volunteers manager Tony Vitello. Melvin managed the Diamondbacks from 2005 through May 2009, and a reunion would certainly catch our attention. Brandon Hyde led the Orioles to three consecutive winning seasons, two ending in playoff berths, following an extended rebuild. He and Baldelli are arguably two of the top managers who are guaranteed to be available upon season’s end.

led the Orioles to three consecutive winning seasons, two ending in playoff berths, following an extended rebuild. He and Baldelli are arguably two of the top managers who are guaranteed to be available upon season’s end. Although Gabe Kapler is the Marlins’ general manager, it’s clear that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix has the final say. Kapler went 295-248 in six seasons with the Phillies and Giants, and he earned 2021 NL Manager of the Year honors. Would he be interested in managing again?

is the Marlins’ general manager, it’s clear that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix has the final say. Kapler went 295-248 in six seasons with the Phillies and Giants, and he earned 2021 NL Manager of the Year honors. Would he be interested in managing again? Rob Thomson just turned 63, though there was no indication that he intended to retire before the Phillies fired him earlier this year. After replacing Joe Girardi midway through the 2022 season, Thomson went 355-270 with four consecutive playoff berths.

just turned 63, though there was no indication that he intended to retire before the Phillies fired him earlier this year. After replacing Joe Girardi midway through the 2022 season, Thomson went 355-270 with four consecutive playoff berths. Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty was linked to the Orioles’ vacancy last year, though they ultimately hired Guardians assistant Craig Albernaz. The 40-year-old Flaherty has never been a manager.