Why Yankees fans are wrong to freak out about John Schneider's AL All-Star lineup 'snub'

New York Yankees fans love to find themselves a villain, and for the last 18 months or so, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider has been more than willing to play the role. The beef first began as the two teams battled it out atop the AL East last year, then kicked into overdrive as Schneider couldn't help but chirp a bit after his team dispatched the Yankees in the ALDS.

The pot now seems about ready to boil over as Schneider gets set to manage the American League at the 2026 All-Star Game. As if sending a thinly veiled shot at Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler over the weekend wasn't enough, Schneider's starting lineup for the AL on Tuesday night has both first baseman Ben Rice and outfielder Cody Bellinger buried curiously low. Clearly this is personal, right?

Even as a Yankees fan myself, I'm going to need everyone to take a breath. Granted, telling WFAN callers to relax is like telling a hot tub to cool down, but making an All-Star lineup is more a logistical juggling act than a meritocracy — and New York shouldn't take this as a slight.

American League All-Star Game lineup isn't a shot at the Yankees

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

The AL lineup, as you'd expect for a Midsummer Classic, is loaded top to bottom. Even Yankees fans can't argue with the feel-good story of Mike Trout hitting leadoff in his return home to Philadelphia, and Yordan Alvarez has been the best hitter in baseball this season. From there, though, you can understand why New Yorkers have some questions.

Position Player CF Mike Trout DH Yordan Alvarez C Shea Langeliers 3B Junior Caminero SS Bobby Witt Jr. RF Cody Bellinger 1B Ben Rice LF Riley Greene 2B Ernie Clement

Rice, in particular, feels out of place here. He's second in baseball in wRC+ at the break behind only Alvarez, with 29 homers and a .279/.372/.599 slash line. That sort of production should have him hitting third or fourth, but instead, he's all the way down in the No. 7 hole — behind guys like Langeliers, Witt Jr. and Bellinger that he's vastly outperformed this season.

Again, though: This is an exhibition game. Schneider isn't trying to grind out a win on Tuesday night; he's just trying to keep everybody happy, from the players themselves to the managers and executives who are desperate to avoid a season-altering injury. Managing an All-Star Game is as much a curse as a blessing, and you can see the juggling act clearly enough here.

Trout hitting leadoff is simply giving the people what they want, a chance for Philadelphia to shower one of the country's most famous Eagles fans with love. Plus, hitting him leadoff ensures he gets an at-bat and can get off his feet and protect that balky hamstring. Ditto for the catcher Langeliers: Managers rarely want players spending more than an inning or two behind the plate, and putting him third guarantees he'll get his at-bat in the first frame.

Is it strange that Bellinger, not to mention Caminero and Witt Jr., are hitting ahead of Rice? Sure. But again, we have no idea what's being asked of Schneider behind the scenes, and what his plans are to navigate nine innings on Tuesday. Maybe he just plans on giving Bellinger and Rice a bit more playing time than other members of his starting lineup.

Either way, Yankees fans need to pick their battles here. It's not like Schneider put Blue Jay Ernie Clement — who somehow lead the entire fan vote — at the top of the order. Just try to sit back, relax and enjoy Rice making the first of many All-Star teams.