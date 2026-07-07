Yankees ace Cam Schlittler's fiery start vs. Rays has Red Sox fans in shambles

Schlittler's consistency and mental toughness have made him a key figure in what promises to be a long-standing rivalry.

Schlittler's performance reignited his personal rivalry with the Boston Red Sox, whose fans have tormented him in the past.

The New York Yankees dismantled the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1, on Monday evening in a critical division showdown. Cam Schlittler, New York's second-year ace and the current Cy Young frontrunner, took center stage. He threw eight masterful innings, allowing four hits and one earned run to go with eight strikeouts.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance for the 25-year-old, who was coming off of his worst start of the season last week, when he allowed four home runs (and six total runs) in four innings against the scuffling Tigers. After the game, Schlittler made it clear he was motivated to prove his critics wrong.

Cam Schlittler took it personally after people were clowning him for giving up four home runs in his last start pic.twitter.com/tN6v5m1Pfr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 7, 2026

Cam Schlittler says dominant start against Rays was 'personal'

Why so personal? Well, it does not take much sluething or hypothesizing to figure out who Schlittler's primary critics are.

Beyond the standard negativity any Yankees star faces — gotta deal with it in the Big Apple, mate — many Boston Red Sox fans have developed a special disdain for the young fireballer. Not only does Schlittler play for their most hated rivals, but he grew up around Boston, cheering for the Red Sox. That he was drafted by the Yankees (and has subsequently spent his fledgling career dunking on Boston at every opportunity) almost reads like betrayal, even if he had no real say in the matter.

Schlittler has a 0.96 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18.2 innings across three career outings against the Red Sox. Most notable was the Yankees' Game 3 takedown of Boston in the 2025 AL Wild Card Series. Schlittler pitched eight scoreless frames with 12 K's to send the Red Sox packing.

At the time, Schlittler was quite plain about what that game meant to him:

"I woke up and I was locked in, so I knew exactly what I needed to do to go out there, especially against my hometown team," he told reporters postgame (h/t YES Network).

In two combined starts against Boston this season, Schlittler has allowed just one earned run and eight hits across 13 innings. The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one thing, but Schlittler has become one of the most hated sports figures in his hometown. It's a unique and volatile dynamic.

Cam Schlittler lives rent free in Red Sox fans' heads — but it's a two-way street

Cam Schlittler - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schlittler and Boston fans just don't get along. It becomes a major conversation topic anytime the Yankees and Red Sox are scheduled to clash, but it's becoming a year-round thing. If Schlittler continues on his current trajectory and becomes the next front-line ace in New York, it could become a decade(s)-long thing.

Schlittler has commented at length on his relationship to Boston, pre- and post-Yankees debut. It's safe to say Red Sox fans are eager to throw jabs wherever appropriate (and often when it's not appropriate).

Cam Schlittler gets hate because he can’t stop talking about Boston. Just an odd guy. pic.twitter.com/Pp4p7hT5Q1 — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 23, 2026

To his credit, as outlined above, Schlittler has done nothing but own Boston on the mound. That is the crux of it all. If Schlittler talked a bunch of trash and made a big deal about his Boston roots, only to get shelled every time he faced the Red Sox — or if were simply a more middling pitcher in general — I'm probably not writing this article right now. But Schlittler is an ace and he has walked the walk, without fail, in addition to talking the talk.

Red Sox fans are waiting for him to slip up. They pounced on him last week after the ugly start against Detroit. And really, Boston fans are hoping for a day when Schlittler lays an egg against Boston. Maybe even in Boston.

That day has not yet come, however. And it probably won't come for a while, given just how consistent Schlittler has looked all season long. He leads the American League in ERA (2.01), ERA+ (204) and strikeouts-to-walks ratio (6.24). Few pitchers that young are that in control at almost all times. Every pitcher has his duds, as Schlittler showed last week, but he clearly has the mental fortitude to withstand turbulence and avoid a prolonged slump.

So, apologies to Red Sox fans, but you might be fighting a losing battle on this front.

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