Yankees and Rays are both chasing the same perfect MLB trade deadline upgrade

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have been battling it out atop the AL East all season, and they kick off a massive four-game set at Tropicana Field on Monday night that will certainly go a long way towards determining who eventually claims this division. But the most crucial head-to-head battle, the one that ultimately proves decisive, might not take place on the field at all.

Obviously, who wins and loses the MLB trade deadline always goes a long way toward determining who makes it to October and who doesn't. Rarely is the deadline as zero-sum as it will be for Tampa and New York, though, as both teams have the same name at the top of their wish lists — setting up what could be an epic bidding war as Aug. 3 nears.

Why Yankees and Rays could wage a trade-deadline war for Ryan Jeffers

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Catcher certainly isn't the only need these front offices will need to address before the trade deadline passes. New York's bullpen is a mess, while the Rays could use some rotation depth as guys like Shane McClanahan, Griffin Jax and Drew Rasmussen butt up against potential workload restrictions. But for both teams, the most obvious area for improvement comes behind the plate, and there's exactly one proven difference-maker on this year's market: Minnesota Twins slugger Ryan Jeffers.

Jeffers has been on the IL since mid-May with a hamate injury. But he began a rehab assignment at Triple-A over the weekend and was playing like an All-Star before he went down, slashing .295/.408/.541 with seven homers and as many walks as strikeouts across his first 37 games. Yankees catchers, by contrast, have posted a 42 wRC+ this season that ranks dead last in baseball. The Rays haven't been quite as dire, but starter Nick Fortes currently sports a .648 OPS and has homered twice all year. Jeffers seems like Babe Ruth by comparison, so it's no surprise that both teams have been linked to him in trade talks, with Ken Rosenthal confirming on Monday in The Athletic that New York and Tampa are interested.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Twins would be willing to deal their star catcher; Minnesota just beat the brakes off of these very same Yankees in the Bronx over the weekend, and they enter the week four games back of first in the AL Central and 1.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot. Still, Minnesota is three games under .500 and doesn't figure to be a serious World Series contender. Plus, they have decent depth at the position in Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson, so it stands to reason that they'd at least be open to moving a player who's set to hit free agency this winter — assuming that either New York or Tampa were willing to meet their asking price.

Which team has the ammunition to win a bidding war?

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

This is really a question of quality vs. quantity. By pretty much everybody's assessment, the Rays have a far deeper farm system than the Yankees. But it doesn't take 15 players to complete a trade; it just takes one or two of the right ones, and what New York lacks in depth it at least somewhat makes up for in top-end talent.

Granted, Brian Cashman almost certainly isn't going to dangle top position players like shortstop George Lombard Jr. and second baseman Dax Kilby for a rental. But the Yankees have several compelling arms near the top of their system, from Elmer Rodriguez to Ben Hess to Henry Lalane, who could entice the Twins if Minnesota is looking to bolster a pitching staff that has struggled for the most part this season and doesn't have many immediate reinforcements in the high Minors.

Tampa does have more potential levers to pull, though, and that depth could make them more willing to part with more value — confident that they have enough prospect capital remaining to weather the storm. The Yankees only have a few bullets in their chamber, which could make Cashman more reticent to pay through the nose. And if it's position players that Minnesota is looking for, New York will have a hard time competing with guys like catcher Caden Bodine or shortstop Daniel Pierce.

That said, the Yankees figure to be in desperation mode, given how quickly this season has gone sideways and how little time might be left in the Aaron Judge era. The Rays are the ones with a four-game lead, better incumbent catching and one eye always on the future. It'll be fascinating to see how this particular bidding war plays out.