Yankees fans shouldn’t fall for the latest Jazz Chisholm Jr. engagement bait

Chisholm's resurgence comes at a crucial time as he approaches free agency, raising questions about his future with the team.

His improved performance follows motivational talks that helped him rediscover his confidence and approach at the plate.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has sparked renewed interest with a recent hot streak after an underwhelming first half of the season.

It took a few months, but New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. apparently remembered that he’s slated to hit free agency this offseason.

How else can we explain Chisholm’s recent hot streak, including his two-homer performance in Monday’s heated victory over the Pirates? After an immensely underwhelming first half, Chisholm is hitting .260 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and an .856 OPS over 14 July games.

Speaking with reporters on Monday night, Chisholm admitted he was trying to “overdo” things amid Aaron Judge’s prolonged absence. The two-time All-Star said he’s felt far better after receiving pep talks from Judge and teammate Anthony Volpe.

“They just were like, ‘Bro, let’s not forget who you are. You’re the greatest in the world. You are Jazz Chisholm,’” Chisholm said.

Chisholm added, “I always think I have confidence, but I just feel like I didn’t fully believe in myself at a point in time.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s attitude is to be admired, not criticized

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between his bat flips and overall enthusiasm, Chisholm has been a divisive figure among baseball fans since his 2020 debut. His penchant for wearing his emotions on his sleeve often makes him a target on social media, especially when he’s slumping.

No, Chisholm isn’t being cocky when he says he’s the “greatest in the world.” Even the worst MLB players are among the greatest baseball players on the planet. No one plays professional baseball by accident, let alone reaches the major leagues. So if you’re tempted to nitpick Chisholm or call him out for hyping himself up too much, take a deep breath.

Expectations were understandably high for Chisholm after he became only the third Yankee to record a 30–30 season. Even before Judge hurt his rib, Giancarlo Stanton’s calf strain put added pressure on Chisholm to provide stability and power. Cody Bellinger isn’t the home run threat that he once was, and third baseman Ryan McMahon has been a borderline bust since joining the Yankees last summer.

Confidence is the key to everything. So if the key to Chisholm playing at his potential was hearing some pep talks, then so be it. We’ve certainly heard stranger stories about players or teams trying to break out of slumps, and I’m not solely talking about a mustache or shaved head. Heck, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh showered in his uniform earlier this year.

At his current rate, Chisholm isn’t likely to command a significant contract in free agency. Assuming that the Yankees are open to bringing him back on the qualifying offer, he’d be wise to take that opportunity. Trent Grisham is playing on the qualifying offer and, despite some significant offensive regression, has still positioned himself to earn a multi-year deal.

But if Chisholm’s July is a sign of things to come, then maybe the Yankees will come through and try to lock him up for the foreseeable future. He’s still only 28, and he remains a fan favorite when he’s on his game.

And as much as he might love hearing how he’s the “greatest in the world,” Chisholm should focus on adding another title to his resume: “Champion.”

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