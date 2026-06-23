The dumbest Jazz Chisholm Jr. controversy yet is threatening the Yankees clubhouse

With key offensive contributors sidelined, the pressure is on this player to step up, and every distraction feels amplified.

Chisholm took the field in Detroit with a lollipop dangling from his mouth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, along with the fanbase, were upset.

Apparently chewing tobacco is okay, but candy is not. New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. took the field on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers with a lollipop dangling from his mouth. To Chisholm's credit, he did not make an error, nor was he in position to do so. That didn't stop Yankees fans from, as they tend to do, talking a big game on social media.

Yet, it wasn't just Yankees fans. That's to be expected, especially since Chisholm Jr. is in a contract year and talked a big game before the season. That 50-50 season is a long ways away, as Chisholm has just a .570 OPS with runners in scoring position (shouts to FanSided's Adam Weinrib for that stat), and a 98 OPS+ overall. This has not been Chisholm's best season, and the Yankees need him now more than ever with Aaron Judge out.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing second base with a blow pop in his mouth pic.twitter.com/sJo7B2ZAzq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 22, 2026

Aaron Boone speaks out about Jazz Chisholm's latest Yankees distraction

MLB: JUN 17 White Sox at Yankees | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with Jomboy Media about Chisholm's antics on Tuesday. Boone, it would appear, wasn't thrilled with his second baseman or the social media (and media) backlash that came with it.

Aaron Boone didn't like that Jazz Chisholm Jr. was playing second base with a lollipop in his mouth last night pic.twitter.com/b3yQC3rFEh — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 23, 2026

The full video can be found here around the 18:20 mark. Boone didn't shy away from his emotions, though one could argue this would've been better handled in-house, rather than a place every Yankees fan goes to vent off last night's loss.

To put it simply, if Chisholm Jr. were hitting .300 with an OPS north of .900, odds are this wouldn't be an issue. Yankees fans and the New York media conglomerate tend to focus on players who aren't playing up to par. Look no further than Anthony Volpe, a former top prospect whose every at-bat is dissected like a frog in high school science class.

What Yankees fans are saying about Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cincinnati Reds v. New York Yankees | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

As high-strung as Boone seems to be about Chisholm Jr., Yankees fans were even worse on Monday night. It didn't help that New York lost to lowly Detroit in the first of a three-game set. Now they'll face Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal in back-to-back contests. Good luck with that, especially when the Bronx is burning.

Jazz Chisholm is an attention-seeking idiot. His stupidity never ceases to amaze me.



Not only is this terribly dangerous for himself, he is setting an atrocious example for young kids watching. pic.twitter.com/itzm8mSAVl — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) June 23, 2026

FanSided's Chris Landers assures me that Boone doesn't have a social media burner, nor is he tuned in to what Yankees fans are saying about him on a regular basis. Yet, Boone called out a soon-to-be free agent shortly after the fanbase blamed him for Chisholm's very actions.

And that ladies and gentlemen is everything that's wrong with every Aaron Boone managed team since 2018. It's a terrible look and it shows that he's not locked in. Because his manager doesn't demand it of him.



I don't even blame Jazz. What's wrong with it if nobody tells him he… https://t.co/Ck25oxqVya — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) June 23, 2026

Normally, these matters are handled behind closed doors. Boone has a neat little office at any stadium he attends, even Comerica Park, where he could have chewed Chisholm out following a tough defeat. Instead, he chose the airwaves, which might not have the impact he's hoping for.

Tommy expects a lot of "false outrage" over Jazz Chisholm enjoying a lollipop while on the field:@tommylugauer pic.twitter.com/qW3imP0UEz — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 23, 2026

Sure, local media can pedal this as fake outrage. I, personally, do not understand it. It's not like the Yankees lost a meaningful game (even in late June) as a result of Chisholm's sugar high. Yet, the minute Boone addressed Chisholm in full, the outrage became real. That's the risk you run.

And, again, it's not as if Boone doesn't know this. He spent years in the media before he was hired as Yankees manager.

I think the fact that Jazz Chisholm Jr sucks as a baseball player is more of a concern than him eating a lollipop on the field, but what do I know? https://t.co/5qJVWxmbB6 — 🏆🏆BACK TO BACK WS Champion Jabari Emmerich🏆🏆 (@LAtahncritic) June 23, 2026

The real issue, as the user above pointed out, is that Chisholm isn't performing up to par. If Judge or Ben Rice ran out of the dugout with a Coney Island hot dog and beer in hand, it'd be addressed, but certainly not with this level of vitriol. As a reminder, here's what Chisholm said about his expectations for 2026 before the season began.

“I just can’t help but get that gut feeling -- it’s going to be an amazing year,” Chisholm said in spring training. “Especially with [Aaron] Judge pushing me ever since I’ve gotten here, I feel like I’ve matured a lot in the game, just from watching him and his at-bats every day, watching the way he goes about it."

Chisholm made his expectations real the minute he uttered the numbers 50-50. The fact he's struggling to even contribute with runners on base has put the spotlight squarely on him. Yankees fans don't like what they see.

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