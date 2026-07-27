Yankees-White Sox weather report calls for likely rain delay and tornado warnings

The next few hours will determine whether Monday's opener can start on time or if a doubleheader plan becomes necessary.

One of the marquee series of this week is set to take place in the South Side of Chicago, as the AL Central-leading White Sox welcome the New York Yankees to town in a matchup of pennant hopefuls just days before the trade deadline. But while both teams are looking to take every available opportunity to climb the American League standings — and give their front offices reason to take a big swing between now and Aug. 3 — Mother Nature is threatening to throw a wrench in the works.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area on Monday, effective until 7 p.m. CT. While much of the worst of it could well clear out before the scheduled 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch time, the forecast calls for more precipitation throughout the night, putting Monday's game in some jeopardy.

Yankees-White Sox weather report: Postponement is on the table

Monday's series opener is currently scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. CT, and so far the White Sox haven't issued any sort of announcement regarding a delayed start time. While potentially severe storms are moving through Chicago in the late afternoon, there could be a window right around the scheduled first-pitch time in order to at least try to get a full game in.

That said, the forecast also calls for the chance of more rain as the night goes on, and neither team wants to start a game at 7 p.m. only to have to postpone things at 8 or 8:30 — thereby burning their starting pitchers. Which leaves us in a bit of a holding pattern, as we wait to see how quickly the current storm system moves through and gather more information on what might be coming later in the evening.

Rate Field forecast: Will storms blow through in time?

Per Accuweather, here's the hour-by-hour forecast for the rest of the night in Chicago. In addition to heavy rain, there are also expected to be gusts of winds up to 25 mph in the late afternoon and early evening.

Hour (CT) Chance of precipitation 4 p.m. 61% 5 p.m. 70% 6 p.m. 49% 7 p.m. 47% 8 p.m. 51% 9 p.m. 47%

The radar we have suggests that the storms currently battering the Windy City will have moved through by the time Monday's game is supposed to get underway. But there could still be a delay based on when exactly that happens, and how long it takes to get the tarp off the field and the crowd back into the stands.

From there, it all depends on how the night develops. The forecast still calls for some showers and potentially a storm or two in the Chicagoland area, although it remains to be seen just how much rain we'll get or whether Rate Field itself will be affected. Neither team wants to have to start and stop a game, and there are two more days in which to play a doubleheader if need be. But obviously everyone's preference is to find a way to play nine innings on Monday night if the weather gods will allow it.