MLS news and rumors roundup for June. 3: The Saudi Pro League are trying to sign Lionel Messi again, and more

The Saudi Pro League are trying to sign Lionel Messi again

Lionel Messi is back to his very best with Inter Miami, helping them to two convincing wins in MLS. The soccer legend has scored twice in a 4-2 victory over CF Montréal and bagged another brace during a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew.

Miami are back up to third in the Eastern Conference despite a mid-season wobble that saw them lose three out of five games. The Herons were also knocked out of the Champions Cup by eventual runners-up, the Vancouver Whitecaps. There have been concerns about how Miami will get on at the Club World Cup, and now there are questions about Messi's future.

According to TEAMtalk, "The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has reopened discussions with Lionel Messi in recent days, aiming to bring the Argentine player to the Saudi Pro League soon... verbal talks are currently underway. After months of negotiations in 2023, when Messi eventually chose to join Inter Miami in MLS, the Saudi side is now trying again. With Messi’s contract set to expire at the end of this year, he will be free to sign with any club starting from July 1st as a free agent."

Messi was tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League when he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain. With Miami having a mixed campaign, his frustrations have been seen, and this could lead to his departure from MLS.

It would be a huge blow to MLS to lose its biggest star. Miami would struggle even further without its best player. Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and their manager Javier Mascherano have joined the Herons because of Messi. They will not likely stay if Messi leaves.

Playing in the Saudi Pro League would be very tempting for Messi because of the financial reward he could get. The player is already Saudi Arabia's tourism ambassador, so it would be fitting for him to play his soccer in the country too.

The Saudi Pro League has done a better job at signing star players than MLS has in recent years. This is due to the huge wealth of the clubs in the division. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané are all there. MLS still has a salary cap, and this has priced out some top players coming to the league.

There is also an opportunity for MLS in big-name players choosing to go elsewhere. More young players will be able to develop in the North American league and then be sold on to top European clubs. There are 16 MLS players in the recent USMNT roster, and they have got their chance in the division because there is no ageing talent ahead of them.

Spurs are talking with Peyton Miller of the New England Revolution

Peyton Miller is another young star who is making a name for himself in MLS. The 17-year-old left-back has scored once with two assists in 11 games this campaign for the New England Revolution. This has led to interest from the country of England.

Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket has revealed on X: "I’m told that Tottenham has had talks with the New England Revolution about acquiring Peyton Miller."

If the Premier League team can sign Miller, then they will have to loan him back to the Revs until he is 18 years of age due to FIFA's regulations. A similar situation is happening with Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union, who is to join Manchester City when he turns 18.

LAFC target Antoine Griezmann opts to stay with Atlético Madrid

Los Angeles FC have now qualified for the Club World Cup after defeating Club América 2-1 in their playoff match. However, Steve Cherundolo's side has missed out on signing a player who will be competing at the tournament with Atlético Madrid.

The La Liga side announced on their official website that "Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement to renew the French footballer's contract until June 30, 2027."

It would have been awesome to see Griezmann line up alongside his former France international teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud at LAFC. However, with the money that the Black and Gold will earn from competing in the Club World Cup, more stars are sure to land at BMO Stadium.